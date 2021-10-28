‘Opportunity to compete’: Auburn High hosts star-studded IMG Academy hoping to impress the recruiters that always follow

Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge knows that Friday is an opportunity to take on the best.
National prep powerhouse IMG Academy comes to Duck Samford Stadium all the way from Florida this week, and along with its highly touted players, the team brings media coverage and recruiters everywhere they go.
“We’re treating this like another game, but it’s hard not to get excited about a game like this,” Etheredge said. “They have so many great players from around the nation, and our kids get an opportunity to compete against those guys.”
IMG Academy is in Bradenton, Fla., and is a 600-acre campus that maximizes academic, athletic, and personal development for student-athletes. IMG added football in 2010 and currently has three different high school football teams.
Auburn High will be hosting IMG’s national team, which travels across the country in the fall, playing a 10-game schedule against high-profile challengers.
The national team features numerous five-star and four-star players in the class of 2022 and is currently 7-0 on the season.
Safety and Georgia commit Kamari Wilson, Clemson cornerback commit Daylen Everette, Georgia defensive line commit Bear Alexander and Alabama offensive line commit Tyler Booker are just a few of the players who will be on the field at Duck Samford.
Overall, IMG has 10 seniors who are currently listed in the top 300 in the nation on 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Friday’s game will be an opportunity to play some of the nation’s best, but it will also allow Etheredge’s Tigers a chance to get recruited at the next level.
“We’ve got some kids that we feel like are good players,” Etheredge said. “We feel like if they play well against a team like IMG who has great players at every position, it’ll garner them some attention and possibly get them a chance to play at the next level in college.”
Before the season began, Etheredge looked at both teams’ schedules and noticed that they both had the final week of the regular season open and reached out.
IMG originally wanted the Tigers to come out to Florida, but with the Alabama high school playoffs starting next week, IMG agreed to come out to Auburn instead.