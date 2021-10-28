‘Opportunity to compete’: Auburn High hosts star-studded IMG Academy hoping to impress the recruiters that always follow

Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge knows that Friday is an opportunity to take on the best.

National prep powerhouse IMG Academy comes to Duck Samford Stadium all the way from Florida this week, and along with its highly touted players, the team brings media coverage and recruiters everywhere they go.

“We’re treating this like another game, but it’s hard not to get excited about a game like this,” Etheredge said. “They have so many great players from around the nation, and our kids get an opportunity to compete against those guys.”

IMG Academy is in Bradenton, Fla., and is a 600-acre campus that maximizes academic, athletic, and personal development for student-athletes. IMG added football in 2010 and currently has three different high school football teams.

Auburn High will be hosting IMG’s national team, which travels across the country in the fall, playing a 10-game schedule against high-profile challengers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The national team features numerous five-star and four-star players in the class of 2022 and is currently 7-0 on the season.