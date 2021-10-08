Palmer’s pick-six ignites Loachapoka as Indians roll to win

Steady cheers of “Let’s go defense” erupted from the Loachapoka fans during a frustrating first half, which saw the Indians give up 14 points and cling only a two-point lead.

Early in the third quarter, that defense changed that.

Using an early third-quarter pick-six by Ga’Kuan Palmer as momentum, Loachapoka held Verbena to just six points in the second half as the Indians defeated the Red Devils 42-20 on senior night.

“You’re always looking for big plays like that to change the momentum of the game,” said Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton.

While the defense kept Verbena to just a lone touchdown in the second half, the offense rolled all game behind its potent rushing attack as four different Loachapoka players rushed in for touchdowns.

Leading the way was Nicolas Dodwell who rushed for 120 yards on 13 carries and rushed in for Loachapoka’s first score of the night.

“He ran hard, he’s a hard runner,” Newton said of Dowdell, who bulldozed his way through tacklers throughout the night. “He runs with a lot of emotions, but he ran hard for us tonight.”