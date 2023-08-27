LaFAYETTE — Jamari Payne’s pick-six put a period on it. The Loachapoka band in the stands gave music to the statement. The “Poka Way” is back to the winning way.

Payne ran back an interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to highlight a powerful performance by the Loachapoka defense and a 32-12 win at LaFayette on Saturday night.

Payne, Loachapoka’s all-everything defensive end committed to Purdue, dropped back into man-to-man coverage on the first play from scrimmage after a rushing touchdown put the team up 18-6, jumping the pass to the running back in the flat and housing a 30-yard return to give Loachapoka touchdowns on back-to-back plays —sending the ’Poka fans into celebration and starting the Indians’ run at another nine-win season.

“I just got it and saw green grass,” Payne smiled after the game, as his teammates celebrated on their way off the field.

His defense was dominant: Loachapoka held LaFayette in negative territory in rushing for the game and allowed just 139 passing yards, with much of that coming on two explosive plays. LaFayette opened the game and the season with a 67-yard screen pass for a touchdown amid the early jitters.

But Loachapoka settled in from there. Running back Jeremiah Darlington ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, tying the game with an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter which gave the game its 6-6 halftime score.

Coming out of the break, Loachapoka went to the ground, churning out a 13-play drive over 66 yards, with all of those plays being runs and seven of them being handoffs to Darlington. On third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Darlington took a handoff to his right off tackle before cutting it back inside and into the end zone.

“It felt amazing, man,” Darlington said of punching in that go-ahead score. “It felt great. I just want to thank everybody, especially my O-line. O-line, tight ends, I love all of them. They block great, they block well. That’s my family right there.

“It felt great but this is just the beginning,” he added.

Loachapoka took that 12-6 lead into the fourth but Payne’s pick-six highlighted an 20-point explosion in the fourth. Jakarie Walker had scored on a touchdown run just before Payne’s pick-six. Then, his fellow defender Javion Gary followed the act with a 36-yard pick-six of his own. “We were lit,” Payne smiled.

LaFayette added another touchdown in garbage time after Loachapoka led 32-6, but besides that and the touchdown on the screen pass on the first play of the game, the Loachapoka defense was clamps-down.

“We had to lock in,” Payne said. “We weren’t locked in the first play, so we had to lock in, stay up, not doubt each other, not argue at all. We just said, ‘We’ve got it. We’re good.’ We just go to the next play.”

Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said he liked how his team responded to that early blow.

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but the kids came out and played hard, they played through adversity, and that’s always good to see that,” Newton said. “First game, cut the jitters, get something on film, you get to go back and correct mistakes, so it’s always good to go do that.”

And he liked Payne’s pick-six too: “That was nice wasn’t it? Big boy can move too,” he laughed. “Yeah, that was a good thing for him. He’s a hard-working kid — picked that ball off and took it to the house.”

Loachapoka next plays at Beulah on Sept. 1 in non-region play before opening Region 4-1A action on Sept. 8 against Verbena.

Loachapoka 32, LaFayette 12

LOA — 0 6 6 20 — 32

LaF — 6 0 0 6 — 12

First quarter

LaF — Julian Robinson 67 pass from Tazarius Towles (kick failed), 11:35

Second quarter

LOA — Jeremiah Darlington 11 run (run failed), 10:36

Third quarter

LOA — Jeremiah Darlington 9 run (run failed), 3:37

Fourth quarter

LOA — Jakarie Walker 18 run (run failed), 11:48

LOA — Jamari Payne 30 interception return (run failed), 11:38

LOA — Javion Gary 36 interception return (Jamichael Morris run), 6:23

LaF — Julian Robinson 40 pass from Tazarius Towles (pass failed), 3:45