Peaking at the right time: Auburn High among teams entering state playoffs

Chris Brandt feels his team is coming together at the right time.
It’s a good thing because it’s now or never: The Auburn High boys basketball team is headed to the state playoffs in Montgomery.
Brandt’s team takes on Enterprise in the Class 7A round of 16 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum.
The Tigers lost 11 seniors from last year’s Final Four team, which Brandt says resulted in some growing pains this season. Still, Auburn High has gotten to this point, putting together an 18-11 record and finished as the runner-up to Smiths Station in the Area 4-7A tournament.
The runner-up finish earned Auburn High a bid to the regional semifinal Wednesday.
It’ll be a tall order from the start, as Auburn High takes on another team from last year’s Final Four.
“We made it to the Final Four, but [Enterprise] ended up losing to Oak Mountain in the state finals and they basically brought their whole team back,” Brandt said.
Brandt says that the Wildcats are a towering team with a 6-foot-7 player who is averaging a double-double. He’s not the only tall player that Enterprise has, as the Wildcats also have a 6-foot-5 player and a 6-foot-4 player on the team.
Brandt said Enterprise’s defense is fundamentally sound and is something that Auburn High is going to need to watch out for if the Tigers want to survive and advance to the next round.
“We both average about the same amount of points, and that’s 60, but the difference is they’re only allowing 46 points,” Brandt said. “We’re going to have to execute really well on offense and just not get rattled by their halfcourt trap or their man defense.”
Auburn High has had players like guard Jayden Buckley, forward Caden Brown and guard Ja’Keith Carr lead the way all season and they’ll be needed once again against the Wildcats.
Buckley leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game. Brown is the team’s leading rebounder and a stabilizing force on defense, according to Brandt. Carr is the team’s starting point guard and is averaging about 14 points per game.
Along with those three, the Tigers have had help off the bench lately in Brian Kim and Griffin McLean.
Following the conclusion of the high school area basketball tournaments last week, 12 local teams still in the hunt turn their attention to the state playoffs.
In total, four local girls teams are still in the hunt for the state championship. Class 7A Auburn and Central-Phenix City, along with 2A Lanett and 1A Loachapoka have all reached the round of 16.
For the boys, eight area teams will compete in either the round of 32 or round of 16 this week with 7A Auburn and Smiths Station in the round of 16.
Here’s a look at the local teams taking part in the sub-regional and regional rounds this week:
BOYS
Class 7A (Round of 16)
Auburn High boys vs. Enterprise, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Smiths Station boys vs. Jefferson Davis, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Class 6A (Round of 32)
Valley boys at Park Crossing, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Montgomery)
Class 3A (Round of 32)
Reeltown boys at Montgomery Academy, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Montgomery)
Dadeville boys vs. Montgomery Catholic, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dadeville)
Class 2A (Round of 32)
Lanett boys vs. Vincent, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Lanett)
LaFayette boys at Central of Coosa County, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Rockford)
Class 1A (Round of 32)
Loachapoka boys vs. Woodland, 6 p.m. Tuesday (Loachapoka)
GIRLS
Class 7A (Round of 16)
Auburn High girls vs. Prattville, noon Wednesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Central girls vs. Dothan, 9 a.m. Wednesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Class 2A (Round of 16)
Lanett girls vs. Cottonwood, 3 p.m. Friday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Class 1A (Round of 16)
Loachapoka girls vs. Florala, 7 p.m. Saturday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)