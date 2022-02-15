Peaking at the right time: Auburn High among teams entering state playoffs

Brandt said Enterprise’s defense is fundamentally sound and is something that Auburn High is going to need to watch out for if the Tigers want to survive and advance to the next round.

“We both average about the same amount of points, and that’s 60, but the difference is they’re only allowing 46 points,” Brandt said. “We’re going to have to execute really well on offense and just not get rattled by their halfcourt trap or their man defense.”

Auburn High has had players like guard Jayden Buckley, forward Caden Brown and guard Ja’Keith Carr lead the way all season and they’ll be needed once again against the Wildcats.

Buckley leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game. Brown is the team’s leading rebounder and a stabilizing force on defense, according to Brandt. Carr is the team’s starting point guard and is averaging about 14 points per game.

Along with those three, the Tigers have had help off the bench lately in Brian Kim and Griffin McLean.

Following the conclusion of the high school area basketball tournaments last week, 12 local teams still in the hunt turn their attention to the state playoffs.