PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Griffin Stewart keeps improving on the way to the next level

Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo remembers what it was like watching from the dugout when his senior Griffin Stewart was up on the mound and ‘on.’

The two-seamer, slider, curveball and changeup were all hitting for him during three shutouts during the crunch time of the season in area play and the state playoffs.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Cimo said, of watching Stewart deliver strike after strike after strike. “Coach (Tommy) Carter calls most of our pitches, and I don’t think he shook Coach Carter off one time. Him and Coach Carter were in sync the whole time and they just knew what they were going to do and they got the job done.”

For stellar performances like those, Stewart has been named Pitcher of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team.

Stewart fired 69 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched for Auburn High this year, compiling a 1.48 ERA and finishing 9-0 as a starter.

“A lot of it has to do with just the team,” Stewart said. “I went 9-0 but half of that is my team scoring and backing me up consistently. That reflects more of the team than just the pitcher.

“It’s just some confidence being able to see yourself consistently put up those numbers and keep playing for the win. It’s just a good feeling.”

Stewart said he felt at his best in those three shutout wins, coming against Central-Phenix City late in the regular season during all-important area play and then in the Class 7A state playoffs in games against Prattville and Alma Bryant. “It was right about the time I needed it to start looking good,” he joked. He said the fastball, curveball and slider felt good for him all year. He’s hoping to make his changeup more consistent when he continues his career next season at Southern Union.

It was in those shutout wins that his changeup was working well — and Stewart showed what he’s capable of doing as a complete pitcher. Auburn High played a stellar season by any standard but maybe its own, falling just short of the state championship series by losing Game 3 in the semifinals to rival and fellow title contender Central.

“A lot of it had to do with just focusing more,” Stewart said of his success in area play and the postseason. “Of course, we had played almost three months of baseball at that point. Everyone’s exhausted, everyone’s starting to hurt. And that’s where I got some good advice from my dad: He told me that the good players can play well when they feel good; the great players can simply play well no matter how they feel. So that’s kind of the mindset I had going throughout the year, was just, no matter how I feel, I’ve got to give it my all.”

Stewart has also been named first-team all-state for Class 7A by the ASWA.

Stewart earned it this season: He said he entered his senior season having only pitched eight innings the year before, and unsure of how he’d fit in as Auburn High put together a new team after a lot of turnover from the 2021 state championship team. Cimo said the coaches thought Stewart might be a closer early in the year before he came on as a starter.

The season ended with him being an imposing arm in the postseason against some of Class 7A’s best teams.

“He’s always been a bulldog,” Cimo said. “We’ve always thought highly of Griffin.

“He’s a great kid, man. He works extremely hard. He just does all the right things. He’s a kid you can count on, and it showed.”

As for his plans past Southern Union, Stewart said he simply wants to play baseball as long as he can.

“I want to be the kind of person that can show up and immediately be reliable for them,” Stewart said. “That’s what I’m hoping they see in me throughout this past year. I think it’s just going to be fun playing with better competition, gives you more of a challenge. The biggest thing I need to work on is, of course, I was more towards the average side on velo while I had the movement and the control. If I were to be able to work my velo up even more, while keeping the same things where they were, then I’d feel a lot more confident in what I can do against higher competition.”

If this season is any indication, Stewart will find a way to rise to the moment, just as he did when he hit a new groove when it mattered most.

“I think he’s doing the right thing,” Cimo said. “He loves baseball and he loves to work, so I think he’s going to have a lot of success.”

