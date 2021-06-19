PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Hannah Pitts shines again and again as senior

Pitts was stellar for the Lady Tigers, but looking back she said her favorite memories weren’t from her best games or Auburn’s biggest wins; they were off-the-field moments such as bus rides to and from games or dinner with her team.

“It means a lot to be able to help a program and to help a team,” Pitts said. “I’ve been with the team — with varsity — since eighth grade, and to be able to grow with different groups of girls each year is super encouraging and super fun.”

Pitts was an important part of a crucial stretch of play for Auburn.

The Lady Tigers entered the Area 4-7A tournament as the second seed needing three wins to capture the title, and despite the uphill climb the team got it done. Pitts was crucial in making it happen, as she was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 7-2 victory over Smiths Station to open the tournament then came back that night and pitched a complete game with no runs allowed, only three hits surrendered and 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Central-Phenix City.

Pitts returned the next night and threw another seven innings with four earned runs, eight hits allowed and nine strikeouts to help the Lady Tigers take the area title.