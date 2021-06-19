PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Hannah Pitts shines again and again as senior

After Auburn High pitcher Hannah Pitts’ junior season was cut short due to the pandemic, she and her teammates were determined to put it all on the line come 2021.
Pitts and the Lady Tigers followed through on their aim, and for Pitts it meant yet another successful season.
Pitts was stellar in the circle again and again for Auburn, and she ended the season with 98.2 innings pitched, a 12-3 record, four shutouts, 46 hits allowed, 185 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA. Her play was crucial for an Auburn team that dominated the area tournament on its way to the regional tournament.
Thanks to Pitts’ repeated dominance, she has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Softball Pitcher of the Year.
“It was definitely interesting coming back from a year where we didn’t get to finish our season, so I think everyone played with a little more grit not knowing if we would ever make it to the end,” Pitts said. “Everything was [uncertain] with corona. It was fun I guess. We just all played with all our heart. I’ve been playing with the seniors that I played with for my whole life — ever since we were 12. It just meant a lot to be able to go out there and play with them the whole year.”
Pitts explained the premature end to the 2020 season was hard to come to terms with given last year’s seniors were unable to finish out their playing careers, but their support this spring was immeasurable. She said she saw herself and the rest of the Lady Tigers work harder in the offseason, and once games began the group enjoyed every inning together.
Pitts was stellar for the Lady Tigers, but looking back she said her favorite memories weren’t from her best games or Auburn’s biggest wins; they were off-the-field moments such as bus rides to and from games or dinner with her team.
“It means a lot to be able to help a program and to help a team,” Pitts said. “I’ve been with the team — with varsity — since eighth grade, and to be able to grow with different groups of girls each year is super encouraging and super fun.”
Pitts was an important part of a crucial stretch of play for Auburn.
The Lady Tigers entered the Area 4-7A tournament as the second seed needing three wins to capture the title, and despite the uphill climb the team got it done. Pitts was crucial in making it happen, as she was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 7-2 victory over Smiths Station to open the tournament then came back that night and pitched a complete game with no runs allowed, only three hits surrendered and 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Central-Phenix City.
Pitts returned the next night and threw another seven innings with four earned runs, eight hits allowed and nine strikeouts to help the Lady Tigers take the area title.
“It definitely meant a lot considering we were playing at our field,” Pitts said. “This year was very unique because we did go into it as the No. 2 seed. We had a lot more games to win and a lot more things to prove this year since we didn’t beat Central both times during the regular season. It just meant a lot that everyone came together and we were able to beat both of the really talented teams in our area.”
Auburn’s success propelled the team to the regional tournament, where the season ultimately ended after three games. Pitts explained it was difficult to reset after each game during the one-day setup, but she felt the Lady Tigers did their best in pursuit of a state championship.
With her high school days now over, Pitts is gearing up to play softball at Mercer in Macon, Georgia. She said she was drawn to the university thanks to her plans to study either medicine or education, and she added she loves the players and can’t wait to get settled in with her new team.
Pitts made plenty of highlights during her time at Auburn, and those triumphs have her set to play college softball. While the future ahead looks bright, she made sure to give thanks to all those who made being a Lady Tiger such a special experience.
“It means a lot to know that I have such a good program, coaches and players behind me,” Pitts said.