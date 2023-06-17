Brandy Phillips never signed up to throw 12 innings against an old rival for her first area game.

Going into her senior year at Beulah High School, Phillips was a shortstop by trade, but the Bobcats were in need of an ace pitcher if the season would live up to expectations.

Phillips hadn’t been called on like that before and wasn’t sure she was mentally prepared for it all. Knowing that there was a void in the team’s pitching for 2023, she just had to brace herself for the mental and physical toll it might have.

The wheels fell off early for the Bobcats and they had to rewrite the game plan, so Phillips left her shortstop position and inherited a jam. She managed to work around it and despite coming in early, went on to pitch through what ended up being a 12-inning affair.

Randolph County hadn’t been in the same area with the Bobcats since Phillips was in eighth grade. She remembers it being a back-and-forth battle that year and even back in seventh grade, the Bobcats hadn’t been the ones to come out on top. Setting sights on the first area game of 2023, Phillips was ready to avenge that loss.

“I’ve never been the ace pitcher before, so I have big shoes to fill,” Phillips said, but she filled them up perfectly and it was ultimately a 6-5 win.

“After the game, I was like ‘OK, maybe I can do this,’” Phillips said. The Bobcats won that game and ultimately made a deep run in the Class 3A AHSAA state playoffs, four wins away from a state championship after getting forced into the loser’s bracket.

For her efforts in the circle as a workhorse for Beulah this season, Phillips has been named the Pitcher of the Year as part of the 2023 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Softball Team.

The righty threw 129 innings through 25 games, giving up 89 hits and just 38 runs. She struck out 158 batters, finishing with a 12-3 record and 1.30 ERA.

Of nominated pitchers who appeared in at least 100 innings, Phillips was the only pitcher on the list with a sub-2.0 ERA. She worked a 0.90 WHIP and struck out an average 8.6 batters per seven innings pitched, more than any other nominee.

Losing key pieces from last year’s team, Phillips had a grim outlook going into the season. Success wasn’t impossible, but it would be an uphill climb and with just three seniors on the team, the trio knew they’d need to set a strong foundation of chemistry.

Alongside Savanna Clements and Amya Dunn, Phillips made a point to bring the young team in.

The effort worked and Phillips thinks the team has never been closer. Friendships flourished in a way they hadn’t expected and as a result, players were connected off the field in a way that helped them perform better on it.

“We had bonded together as a team like we never had before,” Phillips said. “We encouraged each other and just played as a team.”

In need of someone to step into the circle and shoulder the burden of the pitching, Phillips was the one up to the challenge. A mature player who had the wisdom to understand the pressure of that job, she knew it would be an adjustment.

“Pitching takes a toll on you mentally and physically, so I knew I had to step up and do this for my team if we wanted to make it a long way,” Phillips said. Accepting her new role in her senior season, the ball was put in her hands.

It was unfamiliar territory after patrolling the middle infield for so long, but that chemistry the seniors had established meant Phillips could be comfortable knowing everyone was ready to do their job behind her.

“Stepping into that position was a big adjustment, but I knew I had my team behind my back and if I pitched for them, they would play defense for me,” Phillips said.

So that’s what they did. The Bobcats cruised through the regular season, then the area tournament before the intensity ramped up at regionals. After finishing fourth and third at state in the last two seasons, Phillips and the seniors knew the precedent had been set — last place wouldn’t cut it.

The Bobcats got through the first game with a 3-1 win over Mars Hill before running into a dominant Plainview team that ultimately won the state title. Dropping into the loser’s bracket for their third game, Beulah beat Piedmont 4-2, another team stacked with soon-to-be all-state players.

Advancing to the tournament’s third loser’s bracket round, the Bobcats ran into Mars Hill once again, but just ran out of gas. It was a 4-1 loss that brought the season to an end after fighting hard to stay alive.

Phillips finishes the season having shown her younger teammates how to embrace responsibility and leadership. She became an ace where her team didn’t have one and helped develop friendships that helped the team flourish on the way to a third-straight state tournament run.