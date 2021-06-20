PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Will Cannon wows with pitching prowess

When Central-Phenix City pitcher Tyler Haines suffered an offseason arm injury that would cost the Mississippi State signee most of the 2021 season, fellow starter Will Cannon understood he would have to step up in Haines’ absence.
By the time the Red Devils got the season underway this spring, it was evident Cannon was willing and able to take the reins from Haines.
Cannon was dominant each time he stepped on the mound for Central, and his efforts were pivotal for a Central team that topped Auburn for the Area 4-7A title. The right-handed senior’s success carried on into the postseason and helped him end the year with 54.1 innings pitched, an 8-1 record, 28 hits allowed, 37 walks, 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.
Thanks to Cannon’s ability to send batters packing from the Red Devils’ first game to their last, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Baseball Pitcher of the Year. “This year, coming off the COVID year, we really had to work harder. Basically coming in – with Tyler getting hurt and having to have surgery and stuff like that – I knew that I would be the guy that they would go to in big games and big situations,” Cannon said. “It kind of pushed me to work harder, knowing that it’s my senior season and last season – last ride with my guys. It really just pushed me to go harder in everything I did, and I gave it all I had.”
Cannon said he felt a change among his teammates once they reconvened after the pandemic shut down the 2020 season, adding that everyone grew closer as a team and as a brotherhood. He said the work he and the rest of the Red Devils put in was never-ending going back to last June and that everyone bought in, which made him optimistic about the 2021 season.
Haines’ injury convinced Cannon that he and Bryce Sanders would be Central’s go-to pitchers. If that burden bothered Cannon at all, he surely didn’t show it.
Cannon came through in several crucial situations for Central, including a strong outing against Smiths Station on April 7 during which he threw 5.1 innings with one run surrendered, three hits allowed and four strikeouts against his former team. The game featured Cannon outdueling West Virginia signee Trent Hodgdon, a fellow All-Area first team player and one of Cannon’s closest friends.
Cannon’s most impressive moment, however, came on April 22, when the Red Devils played their most important regular-season game.
Facing Auburn High with the area title on the line, Cannon silenced the Tigers’ offense and threw a complete game one-hitter with only three walks and 10 strikeouts. Cannon’s pitching was crucial for the Red Devils, which pushed across a single run in the second inning to take a 1-0 victory and start the postseason at home.
Looking back, Cannon made it clear that victory will always hold a special place in his memory.
“I woke up that morning with a text from coach [AJ] Kehoe. He said, ‘Are you ready to win an area championship?’ I said, ‘Yes sir,’” Cannon said. “I got here, I got locked in and all my teammates – I knew they had trust in me and I knew I had to go out there and perform. That was one of the biggest games I’ve ever pitched in in my life, and I just performed to the best of my ability. “When that game ended, that was the most heartfelt thing I think I’ve ever done in my life – knowing I saw all the smiles, all the fans behind us in the community and everybody really behind us. The whole team was just happy.”
Cannon and the Red Devils got the upper hand on Mary G. Montgomery to open the postseason before facing Dothan in the state quarterfinals. The first game pitted Cannon against Auburn commit Chase Allsup, who boasts a mid-90s fastball and a slider that poses a problem to even the best hitters.
Despite the tough matchup, Cannon stood strong on the mound – and even racked up three hits including a two-run home run at the plate – in a 5-1 victory that set the stage for the Red Devils to advance to the semis.
Cannon contributing as a hitter was not out of the ordinary, either. He ended the season hitting .366 with 30 hits, one home run, five doubles, 25 runs scored and 24 RBIs. Unfortunately for Cannon, his luck ran out in his rematch with the Tigers. He pitched well once again in Central’s must-have Game 2 against Auburn, but two wild pitches that scored a pair of runs was all the Tigers needed to take a 2-1 victory and eliminate the Red Devils. “That was one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve felt – losing that game,” Cannon said. “I knew we gave it everything we had this season, especially that series.”
Cannon has his sights set on the next level and hopes to turn heads at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. He has a four-seam fastball that he can consistently throw in the mid-80s or low-90s along with a two-seam fastball, a slider and a changeup. He said he’s also working on adding a curveball to his arsenal.
Cannon was sure to speak highly of his experience as a Red Devil. He transferred to Central prior to his junior season, and despite that brief time – which was even shorter due to the pandemic –he felt like he’d been at the school his entire life and that everyone welcomed him in. “Everybody here is really just a family. Knowing what we accomplished for the younger people in this program, we kind of set a bar for them. It feels good,” Cannon said.