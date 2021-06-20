PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Will Cannon wows with pitching prowess

Looking back, Cannon made it clear that victory will always hold a special place in his memory.

“I woke up that morning with a text from coach [AJ] Kehoe. He said, ‘Are you ready to win an area championship?’ I said, ‘Yes sir,’” Cannon said. “I got here, I got locked in and all my teammates – I knew they had trust in me and I knew I had to go out there and perform. That was one of the biggest games I’ve ever pitched in in my life, and I just performed to the best of my ability. “When that game ended, that was the most heartfelt thing I think I’ve ever done in my life – knowing I saw all the smiles, all the fans behind us in the community and everybody really behind us. The whole team was just happy.”

Cannon and the Red Devils got the upper hand on Mary G. Montgomery to open the postseason before facing Dothan in the state quarterfinals. The first game pitted Cannon against Auburn commit Chase Allsup, who boasts a mid-90s fastball and a slider that poses a problem to even the best hitters.

Despite the tough matchup, Cannon stood strong on the mound – and even racked up three hits including a two-run home run at the plate – in a 5-1 victory that set the stage for the Red Devils to advance to the semis.