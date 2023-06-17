Smiths Station’s season is trial by fire.

The Area 4-7A is no joke with likes of Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Auburn High joining Smiths Station in the league, but then Panthers head coach Mike Ferry also schedules a gamut of other games that are just as tough.

Senior pitcher Jake Middleton thinks it’s made him better.

On the varsity roster since his sophomore year and after the team went 16-16 his junior year, Middleton understands the uphill climb it takes for Smiths Station to be successful, but he felt like he and his teammates were able to surprise a lot of people this season.

“Nobody really expected us to go that far,” Middleton said. “We snuck into the playoffs and ended up making a good run.”

For his consistency on the mound in the face of such tough competition, Middleton has been named the Opelika-Auburn News Pitcher of the Year as part of the 2023 All-Area Baseball Team.

The lefty worked a 1.59 ERA this season, striking out an average 9.9 batters per seven innings pitched for a 9-1 record. One of just two pitchers nominated with over 70 innings thrown, Middleton gave up 53 hits and just 28 runs — 16 of those earned.

At the plate, he worked a 0.347 batting average and 0.523 on-base percentage. He logged 42 hits and 25 runs with 23 RBIs and 13 doubles, in addition to working 27 walks.

He got those numbers against many of the toughest teams Class 7A has to offer, but after being on varsity since his sophomore year, Middleton’s past experience had primed him to embrace the pressure.

“I was definitely seasoned in the role and I was our Game One guy last year so I was definitely prepared for the situation,” Middleton said.

Early in the season, the team took on northern Alabama schools like Bob Jones and James Clemens before area games where they snagged a win from Auburn High and swept Opelika.

Then in the first round of the state playoffs, the Panthers beat Fairhope 9-2 and 7-0 to advance to the second round in just two games. They did the same against Baker, going 2-0 in the second round before running into Central in the semifinals.

Middleton feels like the stiffness of that competition is what makes him, and his team, better.

“Coming from Smiths Station, nobody expects us to go out there against Auburn, who has five Power 5’s, and Central, who has all these Division 1 guys,” Middleton said. “Then you’ve got Smiths Station, who has four (junior college) guys, no Division 1 guys, that goes out there and sneaks a couple wins.”

The intensity reached new levels once the postseason came around, but Middleton’s team was primed for what was ahead. Heading down to Mobile for a tournament early in the season, the team faced off against the powerhouses of the southern part of the state that they usually wouldn’t see.

One outing that stuck out to Middleton wasn’t even a good one. He remembers playing Saraland and having the kind of performance that a pitcher really wants to forget, but his offense was there to back him up. That day woke him up and from there, it was smooth sailing.

“(I) had a horrible outing. Couple of walks, then I went against Bob Jones and had another decent outing,” Middleton said. “After that, I kind of settled in and was rolling from there and rolled all the way through area play and playoffs.”

The batters put up a seven-run seventh that put the Panthers back in that game and it gave Middleton the confidence he needed to take the mound against anyone.

“We just started clicking on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball,” Middleton said. “It was good to see that even when I had a bad outing — because most of the time when a pitcher has a bad outing, you’re not going to succeed — but I had a bad outing and the offense picked me up and we ended up getting the win.”

With the most strikeouts of any nominee for Pitcher of the Year, Middleton was effective when he needed to be, despite the stiffness of his competition.

Chemistry helped too. With long road trips to tournaments and two playoff rounds back in Mobile, Middleton felt supported up and down the order because the team was so close.

The senior is heading to Dothan next year to play with Wallace State and sees high school games as something that can prepare any player for the next level. With the talent he saw in games this season, Middleton felt that he was growing individually but saw the challenge as something that prepared the entire team for potentially playing at the next level.

“I think it’s really good for the team, especially with the environment, to get you ready for the next level,” Middleton said. “It’s good to challenge yourself, especially since you know we have those big area games rolling in at the beginning of the year.”