Pittman breaks school record as No. 1 Auburn High stays perfect with win over Ramsay

Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge was about to break the postgame huddle with his team Friday night when one of his assistants leaned in and told him the news.

Etheredge smiled and then announced it to the rest of the top-ranked Tigers: Clyde Pittman is now the school's all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

Pittman's 28-yarder to Griffin McLean in the second quarter of Auburn's 42-21 homecoming win over Ramsay was career touchdown No. 39, breaking the record previously held by Cameron Echols-Luper.

Etheredge and the Auburn coaching staff congratulated Pittman, who was mobbed by his teammates after he broke the huddle at midfield at Duck Samford Stadium.

It was a great moment for the senior quarterback, but he kept things in perspective afterwards.

"It's definitely exciting," Pittman said. "But it's nothing compared to what we're gonna do for the rest of the year. We're looking for a state championship.

"My O-line has hardly been touched all year. My receivers are getting open and making great plays. It's not just on me. It's on the whole team, for sure."

And No. 1 Auburn's victory on Friday night to improve to a perfect 6-0 on the season was a true total team effort. The Tigers made big plays on both sides of the ball to overcome an early deficit — the first time they had trailed all season — to score 42 unanswered points on Ramsay, the No. 3 team in Class 5A.

"Our guys responded great," Etheredge said. "Our guys responded exactly the way I thought they would respond. They did exactly what I thought they would do. There ain't no quit in these guys."

Pittman opened the six-touchdown run from Auburn with a 9-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Ean Nation. That score tied the school record, and his second one to McLean put him on top of the Auburn High charts.

"That's always the plan, to go out and score on the first drive when you're on offense," Pittman said. "That's a big momentum-killer for the other team, and it's a big shift toward our team. It was definitely what we needed to do."

What's even more impressive about Pittman is that he broke the school record while splitting time over the last two seasons with junior quarterback Davis Harsin, who had two touchdown passes of his own Friday night.

"Breaking the record, that's huge for him," Etheredge said of Pittman. "He's a class-act kid. He's one of the best around. I always say it — good things happen to good people, and he's a great kid."

The visiting Rams put on some early pressure via sophomore quarterback Kameron Keenan, who finished with 291 passing yards on only 25 attempts. Keenan hit two deep downfield passes on the opening drive, including a 46-yard touchdown, to quiet the homecoming crowd early at Duck Samford Stadium.

"Ramsay's got a great football team," Etheredge said. "They're so well-coached. They've got great athletes. They're just a class-act group. That's why we wanted to play them, because they're very athletic and they get the ball around. Their quarterback is a young kid who can sling it around. He's really good. ... There are a lot of great players on that football team."

Pittman's touchdown pass to Nathan, which came on fourth down, was followed up by a fourth-down score from Harsin to Jack Hudson from 29 yards out. The Tigers then doubled their lead with a 23-yard pick-six from Octavian Brown.

When senior running back DV Williams scored from four yards out with 11:21 left in the second quarter, Auburn High had scored four touchdowns in the span of 5:46 of game time.

"It was a great football game," Etheredge said. "Our kids responded after they scored first, came back down and scored again and just kept pushing — kept building on the lead."

With Auburn's aggressive defense coming up with timely stops against Ramsay's deep passing game, the offense cashed in one more time before halftime on Pittman's record-breaking touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, Harsin hit an open Tyler Flakes on a swing pass for an easy 20-yard touchdown to make it 42-7.

Ramsay rallied to score the final two touchdowns of the game, with Keenan leading the Rams into the red zone before Ashton Ashford scored from 25 yards out on a well-designed draw play.

As Auburn High tried to work more of its younger players into the game, it gave up another touchdown — a scoop-and-score for Ramsay from 41 yards out.

"We were getting some of our young guys in and getting some guys the ball that haven't touched the ball much," Etheredge said. "We wanted to get some of those guys the ball, and we had a turnover and they scooped-and-scored off of it. Then we had to get some of our first guys back in.

"But that happens. But I told our kids, 'Those kinds of things happen. Don't worry about it. Take it out of your head and get ready for next week.'"

And next week is a massive one for Auburn, as it will put its undefeated record and Class 7A-Region 2 lead on the line against rival Opelika. The Tigers will host the Bulldogs at Duck Samford Stadium next Friday night.

"We're gonna practice hard like we always do," Pittman said. "But everybody's really excited. It should be a good game."

Auburn High 42, Ramsay 21

RAM — 7 0 14 0

AUB — 21 14 7 0

First quarter

RAM — Tremell Washington 46 pass from Kameron Keenan (kick good), 10:31

AUB — Ean Nation 9 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 5:07

AUB — Jack Hudson 29 pass from Davis Harsin (kick good), 2:43

AUB — Octavian Brown 23 interception return (kick good), 2:32

Second quarter

AUB — DV Williams 4 run (kick good), 11:21

AUB — Griffin McLean 28 pass from Pittman (kick good), 3:07

Third quarter

AUB — Tyler Flakes 20 pass from Harsin (kick good), 4:43

RAM — Ashton Ashford 25 run (kick good), 3:28

RAM — James Jones 41 fumble return (kick good), 2:30