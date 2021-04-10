PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Olivia Porter wows once again for Lady Tigers

Auburn’s fourth win over Central this winter sent Porter and the Lady Tigers back to Birmingham with the hopes of clinching a spot in the state title game. That ultimately didn’t happen though, as Hoover ran away with a 55-36 victory in a game in which Porter had a team-high 13 points.

“We knew we could do it. All this season, we said that we could make it back to Birmingham,” Porter said. “It’s not just making it to Birmingham but going further and making it to the state championship. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but it meant everything to me because I really helped we could go and pull it off. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way, but it was just a great feeling to be back.”

Porter’s strong play has not gone unnoticed, as she said her phone has been blowing up in recruiting lately. While she did not disclose which schools have been showing the most interest, Porter seems poised to join Omari as a Division-I athlete.

Porter’s future after high school remains unclear, and so does her immediate future. Larry left Auburn after the coaching staff was fired and landed at North Carolina with former boss Mack Brown. Porter made it clear she doesn’t know yet if she’s headed for Chapel Hill her senior year or if she’ll be sticking around Auburn for one last season.