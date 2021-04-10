PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Olivia Porter wows once again for Lady Tigers

As someone who’s played varsity basketball since her eighth-grade year, there isn’t much Auburn High guard Olivia Porter has yet to accomplish. That was very much evident this winter, when Porter dazzled game after game to help Auburn High make another deep playoff run.
Porter was sensational in her junior season at Auburn and ended the year averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest to go with 63 steals. Porter’s efforts were once again crucial for a Lady Tigers squad that captured the area tournament title and reached the Class 7A state semifinals for the second time in three years.
Thanks to her excellent play throughout the season, Porter has once again been selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“It was a blessing just to be playing basketball because a lot of teams weren’t playing and a lot of teams got their season cut short because of corona. We took every game as a blessing, and we took advantage of it,” Porter said. “I love these girls, I love this team, I love my coach. It was really fun. We just had fun at the end of the day, and we got the job done.”
Porter’s uncertainty about playing due to the pandemic was an understandable one. Even when it wasn’t clear whether or not Auburn would play, she still kept working hard.
Porter said she trained like crazy this offseason, explaining her father – then-Auburn University assistant football coach Larry Porter – worked with her constantly and had her running hills. Porter said she also worked out routinely with her brother, Stanford freshman defensive back Omari Porter, before he left for school and made the most of any gym time that was made available.
It didn’t take long for Porter to prove her work was paying off.
Porter again showed she was one of the area’s best basketball players as she got into a groove and Auburn kept winning. Porter noted her strong play was due in part to the success of several of her teammates, which forced opponents to stop double- and triple-teaming Porter.
One of the players crucial in opening things up for Porter was freshman guard Syriah Daniels. Daniels grew her game on a near-daily basis this season, and Porter did her part to mentor Daniels and teach her what it takes to play against some of Alabama’s top programs.
“She’s like a little sister to me. She talks to me when she’s not having a good game. I tried to lift her up because I know what it’s like,” Porter said of Daniels. “She knows she can talk to me. She’s a great basketball player, and she’s grown so much from eighth grade to ninth grade, and I just can’t wait to see how she progresses.”
Porter, Daniels and the rest of the team rolled through the regular season and kept their strong play up in the postseason.
The Lady Tigers started things on the right note by beating rival Central-Phenix City 56-41 in the area tournament title game, a victory in which Porter had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Auburn started the state tournament with a 68-60 win over Fairhope – the game which Porter said was her favorite from this season given the atmosphere and Auburn’s ability to finish – before coming right back and beating Central 52-39 to seal the rare four-game sweep of the Lady Red Devils.
Auburn’s fourth win over Central this winter sent Porter and the Lady Tigers back to Birmingham with the hopes of clinching a spot in the state title game. That ultimately didn’t happen though, as Hoover ran away with a 55-36 victory in a game in which Porter had a team-high 13 points.
“We knew we could do it. All this season, we said that we could make it back to Birmingham,” Porter said. “It’s not just making it to Birmingham but going further and making it to the state championship. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but it meant everything to me because I really helped we could go and pull it off. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way, but it was just a great feeling to be back.”
Porter’s strong play has not gone unnoticed, as she said her phone has been blowing up in recruiting lately. While she did not disclose which schools have been showing the most interest, Porter seems poised to join Omari as a Division-I athlete.
Porter’s future after high school remains unclear, and so does her immediate future. Larry left Auburn after the coaching staff was fired and landed at North Carolina with former boss Mack Brown. Porter made it clear she doesn’t know yet if she’s headed for Chapel Hill her senior year or if she’ll be sticking around Auburn for one last season.
Despite her big achievements, Porter emphasized that she’s still working hard and is eager to improve the way she reads opposing defenses as well as her jump shot. Sharpening those tools will only benefit Porter, especially once she reaches the collegiate level.
Porter explained she faced many questions when she and her family first moved to Auburn, adding she was actually ready to sit out and train for a year if she didn’t make the varsity team as an eighth grader. She ultimately earned a spot with the varsity, a decision that set up Porter for a playing career that few could ever match.
“All there was was uncertainty, but I worked my butt off. I showed that I belonged here, and coach [Terryland] Dawson took a chance on me. I guess it paid off,” Porter said. “It’s just been great. I love it here. Being in this gym is just crazy. The fact it might come to an end is kind of sad, but I gave everything out on this court, so I have no complaints.”