Syriah Daniels has been destined for greatness since birth, if heredity has anything to do with it.

Her father, Marquis Daniels, was twice named to the All-SEC team and spent a decade in the league with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Her mother, Shana Askew, stood at exactly six feet tall as forward when she played four years for Auburn women’s basketball.

It only makes sense that Syriah would follow in those footsteps.

A junior at Auburn High School — holding an offer from Auburn University with her name on it since July 2021 — Daniels has practically been destined to play for the collegiate Tigers since birth, but her last name isn’t what got her that nod.

Daniels averaged 26.4 points per game this season, leading all the nominees for the Opelika-Auburn News all-area team this season. Alongside that, she pulled down 8.1 rebounds and dished 2.6 assists per game.

For her efforts in leading the Tigers to a Sweet 16 appearance in the state playoffs, Daniels has been named the Opelika-Auburn News girls player of the year for the area’s larger schools.

Last season as a sophomore, she helped her team on the way to two state semifinals appearances and averaged 19.9 points per game.

Going into her junior season, there was a void to fill in the program.

The Tigers’ senior class was out the door. The team had people coming in to replace them, but there were newcomers who would need to learn the game. The school’s flag football team had won a state title, with Daniels’ help, and basketball got off to a late start due to so many players doing both.

With those things in mind, Daniels started to step up.

She’s been working at it all along, but she became more vocal at practice. She put her head down and worked, improving her game but also making sure that her teammates were right beside her as she grew.

Head coach Courtney Pritchett has known Daniels has the ability to be a high-level player and leader for her team, but he has had to instill that confidence in her along the way.

“He’s always told me since I was an eighth grader on varsity — He’s always told me, ‘This is your team. You guide them through anything.’ We always have talks about how to handle next season.”

She appreciates the encouragement and welcomes when he pushes her, acknowledging that the pressure is what it takes to get better. At the beginning of last season, she even went out of her way to be sure Pritchett would never be “soft” on her, pushing for improvement at all times.

“At the end of the day, it’s only going to prepare me for in the future, and it shows me that he cares. It only draws us closer because once you understand that somebody cares for you, you’ll go to them for anything.”

Not a particularly vocal player when she joined the team, Daniels sees her communication as the biggest improvement she has made throughout her varsity career so far because she’s had to become that leading voice to her teammates.

“Speaking up definitely made my game expand because I was able to communicate, not only with my coach, but also with my teammates,” Daniels said. “I’d be so focused on, ‘Okay, I need to do this, I need to do that,’ instead of really guiding them.”

Now she knows that helping her teammates isn’t as simple as telling them where to be and with that understanding comes success. The team got reps in practice, found their place on the team and then worked to truly fill their roles.

It all seems simple, but Daniels said those little things where what helped the team find their identity and from there, she could be as effective as they needed her to be — “It was enough for me to be successful in my own lane, but also not tire myself out.”

She was talking about tiredness during in-game situations, but Daniels’ leadership is something that is more evident in the off-court experiences she treasures, the intangible benefits she brings to her team.

Things clicked early in the season once the small improvements happened, but to Daniels, the moment that most reflects the team’s chemistry was the area championship.

On the road to face Central in Phenix City in the Red Devils’ own gym, the Tigers had an uphill climb to defeat their rival but ultimately got the job done for a 57-41 win and area title.

“That would probably be one of our best moments,” Daniels said. “To win an area championship on an away court and then to see all the smiles and laughs and everything on my teammates faces, to see how hard we worked and how it paid off, it was just a good moment.”

Even when it comes to physical things like conditioning, Daniels goes out of her way to make sure her team is on the same page. Pritchett, well aware of Daniels’ talents, often has to get after his leading scorer when the team runs during practice. She has a good reason for her loafing.

“I try to stall a little bit so they can catch their breath,” Daniels said. “My coach, he knows I’ll be stalling so he’s like ‘Alright Syriah, stop talking.’”

She tries to get the team motivated in those moments where no one is excited to be running, telling them to make the best of it while she lags a bit, doing her best to make the effort easier on everyone in the gym.

That “make the best of it” message she has for her teammates is one she’s taking into her senior year.

She has a state championship ring from flag football. She’s made multiple state championship appearances with basketball. There’s a college career waiting on her when she gets there.

“Of course, I have goals as a student athlete, but I just want to be able to have fun,” Daniel said. “I’m really just trying new things so when I get to college it won’t be like, ‘Oh, I wish I did that.’”