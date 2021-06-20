PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Will Turner comes up clutch throughout championship season

Turner got Auburn rolling in Game 1 by delivering a bases-clearing double to left field to set the stage for a 9-2 victory. He went hitless in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss in Game 2 but came on strong with a title on the line by going 3-for-3 with one run scored in Auburn’s dramatic 7-6 victory over the Buccaneers.

Turner’s championship series ended with five hits in 11 at-bats with two runs scored, four runs driven in, two walks, three stolen bases and a .455 batting average.

“It was the only way out for me and the only way out for our seniors,” Turner said. “With the team that we had, we knew what we were coming in with. We were like, 'There's no way that we don't win and that's what we're going to do.' We were expecting it, but it was still unbelievable — the fact that we were able to pull it through.”

Turner will soon be headed to South Alabama to become a part of the Jaguars’ program. He spoke highly of his relationship with head coach Mark Calvi and assistants coaches Nick Magnifico and coach Brad Phillips, and he said he expects for the team to compete for titles just like he did during his high school days.