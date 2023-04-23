They say winning is contagious, or at least Marshon Harper does.

The Valley boys’ basketball team seem destined for the state title that they won this season, rocketing to a 31-0 record and securing the program’s first blue map.

Harper, the team’s head coach, points to his team’s practice habits as the thing that propelled his guys to their championship. In practice, they were disciplined, always motivated and prepared for whatever the day would bring.

In particular, junior center Brandon Thomas was a worker. He averaged a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds per game, leading the 5A classification in blocks this season. That performance began in practice.

“He doesn’t realize how great of a defensive player he is, a rebound player he is, a shot blocker he is,” Harper said. “He affects the game in many ways.”

For his efforts and starting role in a state championship season, Thomas has been named the Opelika-Auburn News boys Player of the Year for the area’s larger schools.

Even when a Division I school had sent a scout to practice to have a look at the Rams and Harper was out of the drills as they spoke, the routine went on.

“I had to go over there to talk to him and he’s looking around, saying ‘They don’t need you.’ Practice was still going,” Harper said. “We were just in a routine.”

Harper’s core group of juniors — Thomas, Cam’Ron Dooley, Ian Crim-Davis, Jay Harper — have been with him since the third grade and their chemistry makes the routine that much easier. Eager to get in the gym every day, their coach saw that drive as something that helped form good habits.

“We established what we needed to do every day,” Harper said. “It became routine. The kids, they bought in to it. It became fun. It became a habit, became contagious. We wanted to win.”

Standing at a hulking 6-foot-6 but appearing lighter than his 160 pounds, Harper says his center steps up when it comes to the weight room.

“You should see him get after it in the weight room. He’s stronger than what he thinks he is,” Harper said. “

That weight training is just one piece of the puzzle, but Thomas has the others too. He leads the team on and off the court, setting a standard of excellence in his performance but also just in his attitude.

Harper has enjoyed being able to watch that development, “as a young man, skillset wise, his mental aspects,” Harper said. “Just seeing him develop, and then just showing his leadership — leading by example and getting the team up if we’re down sometimes. Getting them going.”

Hitting the weight room hard around the team’s intensive practice schedule, Thomas was one very essential cog in the very efficient wheel that was the Rams’ team this season.

The team’s chemistry this year was essential too.

Going into their final six games, each of the team’s six seniors set goals that they tore off the wall in the locker room. Thomas said the last one was the sweetest, with the piece of paper being torn following a state championship to their names.

They soaked their coach with water when he hit the locker room and they were able to bask in the hard work that it took to get that far. And it took a lot of hard work.

“We’d practice six and seven days a week,” Harper said. “Usually, people get days off but we were going to come in. We watched film all the time, we shot free throws all the time. Like I said, it became a habit of kids wanting to be in the gym.”

It may well have been the final season of Valley High School basketball, as Chambers County may be tasked by a judge to combine Valley with LaFayette High School, but regardless of whose court he is playing on, Thomas wants to become a leader and help his class to use this year’s momentum as fuel for next season.

“We’ve just got to stay together and keep grinding, from June all the way to the end,” Thomas said. “I just want to be a leader next year.”

He already has the mental approach of a coach that he’ll need to be that leader for his team.

Watching a Kansas game one night, Harper say an out-of-bounds play he liked and wanted to install. He recorded the play, intent on working it out the next day at practice.

Before they even made it to practice, Thomas had texted his coach that very play. They worked it out in practice and upon installation, he said it worked the very first time.

“It was amazing,” Harper said. “It just came together.”

PHOTOS: Valley basketball vs Callaway