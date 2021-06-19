PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City's Kristen White works her magic at plate, on base path

White endured a doubly difficult 2020 season thanks to tearing the MCL in her right knee about two weeks before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. While her unexpected time away from her team was hard to come to terms with, the issues she felt as a result of her injury had her even more concerned.

Speed has always been a key part of the game for White, who first made her way to the varsity squad as a pinch runner when she was a seventh grader. The idea that she might not be as fast as she was pre-injury lingered longer than she hoped, but she pushed through all the same.

“We used to just run on the track, and it would hurt so bad I would just cry and cry like I’m never going to be able to be as fast as I used to be,” White said. “I just kept working at it – doing sprints and stuff like that. I got back to pretty much the same speed. It just really built my confidence a lot.”

White persevered and said that she felt like she was getting back to normal roughly 10 games into the 2021 season. Her comfort playing again was evident in how she played, as she got off to a hot start that barely cooled off as the season wore on.