Jasaveion Moore’s career is becoming a milestone for the Loachapoka basketball program.

Reflecting on the season in a recent interview as the younger players lifted weights in the weight room attached to the team’s gym, Moore thinks the future is in good hands: “They’re going to get there. They’re in there working out right now.”

Even stretching back to football season, Moore says he has seen the Indians trending upward.

“We did a lot of good stuff — going to the playoffs, two players with SEC offers,” Moore said. “I just feel like the programs are all turned around. It’s just good to see.”

Averaging 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, Moore was just shy of averaging a double-double this season. He had 71 steals and 31 blocks, leading Loachapoka to an 18-12 final record and a trip to the AHSAA’s Elite Eight in Class 1A.

For his indispensable role during Loachapoka’s season and his impressive production on the court, Moore has been named the Opelika-Auburn News boys Player of the Year for the area’s smaller schools.

In terms of his own future, Moore is planning to take visits and explore the idea of playing in college but regardless of where he goes in the future, he just wants to be around basketball.

With aspirations to coach one day, Moore has a strong tie to the game and wants to stay as close to basketball as he can, regardless of where life takes him: “It’s really just the game. I don’t ever want to leave the game. That’s a big part of it.”

Moore was essential for the Indians all season but towards the end and into the postseason, he was a leader that those younger players will want to emulate going forward.

The team lost on the road to both Notasulga and Lanett towards the end, a stinging pair of losses for a team when its mid-season goal was to remain undefeated for the rest of the regular season.

The Indians used those losses as fuel.

“We shouldn’t have had to be motivated anyway,” Moore said. “We were slacking a little. When we did lose, everybody took it to another gear.”

Loachapoka head coach Sheroderick Smith saw something change in his senior during that preparation for the area title. Smith sent a challenge Moore’s way and he saw Moore respond: In practice, Jamari Payne and Ga’Kuan Palmer double teamed Moore to prepare him for double teams coming in future games and in the area title game against rival Notasulga, and Moore answered the challenge.

The team had back-to-back practices that week, going all out to rally and beat their rival from eight miles down the road that had taken the win in their last contest.

“He carried that same mentality into that game and I just sort of knew — I actually felt like it was going to be something extremely different.”

That area title game was ultimately a 59-55 win that sent them on a three-game tear in the postseason. With both the boys’ and girls’ teams hosting, the Loachapoka community packed out their gym as a final show of support before games moved to neutral sites.

Moore turned it on against Notasulga, putting up 40 points and went on to star in the Indians’ postseason run before their season ended in the Elite Eight.

“It came down to rebounds, 3-point shots and two free throws,” Smith said. “We’re very fortunate to win the area tournament with nine first-year players and only three returners. It says a lot about what our kids endured and how Jasaveion led.”

As he begins to contemplate the future, Moore has set a standard for his team that can be the jumping off point for the future. His coach sees the school’s investments as something that grew Moore’s career and that can be true for upcoming players too.

“We’ve really started investing a lot more into development and you can see that in the facilities, the resources that we have that allow a player like Jasaveion to do what he does,” Smith said. “He worked for everything he got.”

Smith sees Moore as a player who could flourish under the intensity of a college program because his development has been progressing in a way where he is fully prepared for an intense challenge.

“When he gets into a true system of college basketball with weight training, disciplined practices and being accountable for every single detail, you’re going to see this player make more strides than we can see,” Smith said. “The timing and the progression is just going to line up. I’m excited to see where he’s going to be in about two more years.”

PHOTOS: Loachapoka basketball vs Notasulga