PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett’s Breanna Glaze ‘ran with it’ on the way to All-Area honor

Breanna Glaze has left her mark on the Lanett girls basketball program.

Now she’s left another mark on the record books: Glaze has been named Player of the Year for girls basketball as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

“It feels amazing. It makes me feel like I accomplished something that I’ve been wanting to accomplish my whole high school career,” Glaze said.

Glaze’s head coach Charlie Williams was at a loss of words for how he feels about Glaze and her accomplishments.

“Words can’t even express how proud I am of this young lady,” head coach Williams said.

Williams watched Glaze progressively get better each season, watching her grow into a leader even taking the load off Williams himself sometimes.

“It’s crazy how much of a role she took upon herself to make herself a better ball player,” Williams said.

Not only was Glaze a leader but was considered more as the ‘big sister’ to the team.

“She does a tremendous job of taking care of the young girls, the junior high girls, she does a great job of when she sees you making mistakes and things of that nature, pulling them to the side and fixing them,” Williams said.

This past season Glaze averaged 14.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Glaze helped lead her team to the state’s Class 2A Final Four.

Glaze’s favorite part of the season? Just being able to play basketball.

“Being able to play again after our season was canceled, that probably would’ve been the happiest thing of the whole season,” Glaze said.

The pandemic had canceled the 2020-2021 season. Glaze and her teammates were happy to be back on the court and meet goals they had been waiting to set out on.

“We went through a couple battles, but we beat the battles. We accomplished a lot of goals that we set, we should’ve went all the way but they’ll definitely go all the way next year,” Glaze said.

After the COVID year, Glaze in her senior season, took the opportunity and ‘ran with it.’

“It was just tremendous how she took the role and made herself a better ball player,” Williams said.

Glaze will be continuing her basketball career at Bishop State.