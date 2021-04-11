PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett’s Kintavious Dozier shows out as Panthers play for championship

After settling in with a new team during the 2019-20 season, Lanett point guard Kintavious Dozier came back this winter determined to step up both as a player and as a leader. It didn’t take long for Dozier to prove he could do both, and as a result the Panthers were once again in the hunt for another state title.
Dozier was outstanding in his second season as a Panther and ended the year averaging 31 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. His play was instrumental for Lanett, which rolled through the regular season once again and made it all the way to the Class 2A state championship game.
Thanks to his tremendous effort night after night, Dozier has been named the Opelika-Auburn News' Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It was definitely by far the greatest season I've had in high school basketball. I definitely won't be able to forget it all,” Dozier said. “I had everybody behind me, the whole city with me, my coaches, my family. It's just something I'll never be able to forget. It'll stay with me for the rest of my life.”
Dozier said he had never reached the state tournament before coming to Lanett before his junior season, which ended with the Panthers just missing out on the Class 1A title. That experience set Dozier up well to do even more as a senior, and it gave him the confidence to step up and lead.
No longer the new guy on the roster, Dozier held the standard for his teammates and made sure the Panthers were primed for another deep tournament run.
Dozier wowed on a regular basis as Lanett proved it was just as strong under first-year head coach Trentavious McCants as it was under legendary coach Richard Carter. The Panthers ended the regular season with only four losses – one of which was a forfeit after a fire broke out at Lanett High School – then cruised through the area tournament on their way to state.
While Dozier put in a great deal of work to make sure Lanett was as dominant as ever, he was sure to also credit those around him for making it a true team effort.
“We watched a lot of film and had a whole lot of practice – early-morning practices, all of that. I've got to give that one to [my coaches],” Dozier said. “Plus, my teammates – they're not even basketball players, but for them to be able to come out there and just give all the energy and hard work, I appreciated that a lot and I know the coaches did, too.”
Dozier and the Panthers kept their foot on the pedal in the state tournament.
Lanett blasted Vincent to open the tournament, survived a scare in a six-point victory over Cottonwood then topped Geneva County by 16 to reach the state semifinals. The Panthers then dominated Hatton in a showdown that saw Dozier post 16 points, a game-high seven assists and five steals.
Dozier said before the state title matchup with Midfield that last year’s title loss motivated him throughout the year. While this year’s championship matchup didn’t fall in Lanett’s favor, Dozier’s want to win was hard to ignore.
Dozier started slow offensively in the Class 1A state title game, but as the final minutes ticked away the senior’s sense of urgency was evident. Dozier scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers close the gap, though it was ultimately not enough to avoid a 58-54 loss.
The loss undoubtedly stung for Dozier, but in hindsight just getting back to such a big stage made the whole thing worthwhile.
“Unfortunately, we weren't able to pull it out the way we hoped to or the way it should have been, but I was very grateful to get back and to even have that experience. Now I feel like we can compete with anybody,” Dozier said. “I didn't want to lose. I wanted it just that bad.”
Dozier spoke highly of his two years at Lanett, explaining it’s a family and that coming to Lanett was just like getting back home thanks to growing up in the town. He’s now set to take his talents to Gadsden State Community College, where he’ll team up with friend and former Valley teammate Jacquez Trammell.
Dozier hasn’t been at Lanett for too long, but he’s made the most of every second. With his plans of playing basketball at the next level coming true, he pointed to his experience at Lanett as being vital in his growth.