PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett’s Kintavious Dozier shows out as Panthers play for championship

Dozier said before the state title matchup with Midfield that last year’s title loss motivated him throughout the year. While this year’s championship matchup didn’t fall in Lanett’s favor, Dozier’s want to win was hard to ignore.

Dozier started slow offensively in the Class 1A state title game, but as the final minutes ticked away the senior’s sense of urgency was evident. Dozier scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers close the gap, though it was ultimately not enough to avoid a 58-54 loss.

The loss undoubtedly stung for Dozier, but in hindsight just getting back to such a big stage made the whole thing worthwhile.

“Unfortunately, we weren't able to pull it out the way we hoped to or the way it should have been, but I was very grateful to get back and to even have that experience. Now I feel like we can compete with anybody,” Dozier said. “I didn't want to lose. I wanted it just that bad.”

Dozier spoke highly of his two years at Lanett, explaining it’s a family and that coming to Lanett was just like getting back home thanks to growing up in the town. He’s now set to take his talents to Gadsden State Community College, where he’ll team up with friend and former Valley teammate Jacquez Trammell.