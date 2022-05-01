PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett's 'X-Factor' Markavious Atkinson takes home honor

Markavious Atkinson was the X-Factor for Lanett this season.

His head coach Trentavious McCants will gladly tell you that, and that he was a big reason for the team’s success this year.

The dynamic guard/forward could play all five positions nightly for the Panthers and wreaked havoc on both ends of the court.

“He was really our X-Factor,” McCants said. “He can play the 1 through 5 on both ends of the court. He can guard the point guard, and he can guard the big.

“That was big for us because he created a lot of mismatches on the offensive end and on the defensive end. And anybody that needed to be stopped, he’ll step up and make that happen.”

For his impressive performances night in and night out, Atkinson has been named Player of the Year for boys basketball as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

“I’m really speechless at this point because I really didn’t expect this at all,” Atkinson said. “It’s very much a blessing. I really want to thank God that I got the opportunity to be Player of the Year.”

Atkinson is a multi-sport athlete at Lanett, so his time to work on his basketball skills during the offseason is limited. When he did find time to work on his own, Atkinson worked on every aspect of his game.

“Everything,” Atkinson said. “Dribbling, shooting, even working out on defense. I work on everything. Post moves, anything to take my game to the next level.”

It paid off for Atkinson as Lanett finished the season 19-4 and made it to the Final Four in Class 2A. The standout senior averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his final season.

A big motivating factor for Atkinson this season was getting back to the Final Four. The year before, the Panthers had been the state-runner up, and Atkinson promised McCants that they would be back.

“We were very motivated,” Atkinson said. “We were determined. We were talking about it during football season and all of that. Especially the seniors, we were just like, ‘We got to make Coach [McCants] proud to get back to Birmingham and win it.”

Lanett rolled through the regular season, and after falling to 7A Auburn High back in mid-December, the Panthers didn’t lose another game until the state tournament.

The Panthers reeled off 17 wins in a row and captured the area tournament championship during that time.

While it was disappointing for Atkinson that the Panthers didn’t win it all, the run to Birmingham and the Final Four did feature one of Atkinson’s favorite moments from the season.

In the Elite 8 matchup with G.W. Long, Atkinson showed how dominant he could be as he dropped in a season-high 32-point performance to help lead Lanett past G.W. Long 60-52.

“That game, it was just like, ‘We can’t lose,’” Atkinson said. “‘I just can’t lose.’ So, I tapped into a different mode, and I just couldn’t miss after that point.”

With his three-year career at Lanett wrapped up, Atkinson will be taking his talents to the next level. The senior has always wanted to play basketball at the collegiate level and has signed with Gadsden State, where he will be reunited with former teammate Kintavious Dozier.

“It’s very exciting,” Atkinson said. “It’s like a dream come true. That was my dream to move on to the collegiate level and be able to play at the collegiate level. And then my former teammate Kintavious Dozier, he’s there, and I get to play with him again, so it’s very exciting.”