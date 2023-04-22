Jasmyn Thomas’ freshman basketball season ended on a sour note.

Bringing the ball down the court in the final game of the Indians’ season with her team down one, Thomas was dribbling with her right hand and, as she reached the spot on the court now sporting Terry Murph’s name, she turned the ball over.

“Right side, coming down the court, she lost it,” said head coach Anthony Edwards. “She felt so bad.”

Thomas transferred to Loachapoka before her freshman year and Edwards remembers that turnover as a defining moment that turned the tide of her career. That 2021 season ended with Thomas averaging something like five points per game, a number that didn’t stick with her going into the next season.

Looking back at that summer between her freshman and sophomore year, Edwards remembers Thomas spending countless hours in the Indians’ gym, working on her shot and fighting to improve from what was a lackluster year that didn’t match per potential.

“That summer, after that game, we saw the monster,” Edwards said. “I bet she shot 500 shots in the offseason — 500 a day — and averaged 20 points per game, scored 500 points the next season after 50 points that first season.”

That effort and commitment where what led Thomas to a stellar junior season where she averaged 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, helping Loachapoka on its way to a second consecutive Final Four appearance.

Photos from historic Indians’ teams line the walls of the gym that Thomas spent her formative summer in and none of them show teams making back-to-back Final Fours. In 2023, Thomas and Loachapoka became the first team to overcome that hurdle.

For Loachapoka’s program-record postseason appearances and her role as a reliable playmaker on the court, Thomas has been named the Opelika-Auburn News girls’ player of the year for the area’s smaller schools.

Both Thomas and Edwards remember their 2023 season getting off to a slow start, but a trip to Montgomery for a tournament was when the Indians started to flip the switch. As they worked through the last of the three games on that trip, things began to click.

From his coach’s perspective on the sideline, Edwards knew something was happening: “I could see it coming together.”

The team got “more patient,” “started believing” and it was on from there. The Indians went on a three-game win streak before losing by just 10 combined points to a pair of Class 7A teams. After that, they got hot in longer and longer spells, particularly through the month of January.

Thomas said that it just took time in the gym for the team to click and once the team started “playing as one,” that was when the success truly started coming. It just took time for them to gel before that could happen.

Practicing as a team kept them from “falling out” often, as Thomas called it, but there were still road bumps for the Indians on their path to the playoffs. Finishing with a 24-10 record this season and going 21-10 for the 2021-2022 season, the Indians are trending in the right direction.

When Loachapoka made its Final Four appearance in 2022, Edwards said he’d told the team then that he knew they could do what no Loachapoka team had ever done before.

“When we got there last year, I immediately told them: ‘We’ve got to do it again.’ You’ve got to put the work in,” Edwards said.

Losing a major leader like senior Taylah Murph, another major performer for the Indians, the team has an uphill fight, but Thomas agrees with her coach and thinks a state title will be within reach next season.

“With that loss, I just want redemption. We’ll have to fight for it, but I want to win the whole thing,” Thomas said. “I think we’ll go back.”

An indomitable player until she cracks a smile, Thomas sees herself as someone who likes to be serious at practice, focused on the task at hand. That stoicism translates to game situations as well — her favorite experience of junior year was a tense one, a big moment where she and her team could have panicked but instead kept their cool and kept the season alive.

In their Elite Eight game against Amelia Love Johnson, Murph sank a layup to put the Indians up by one point, just enough for a single-digit victory that sent the team to the Final Four.

The entire team sang and danced for their entire bus ride back from Montgomery but meanwhile, Murph and Thomas slept. They’d taken the game on their shoulders and earned the victory, a resilience Thomas will have to carry on with Murph graduating.

That’ll be key as she thinks about leading the team as a senior next season.

Thomas says those intense, high-pressure situations in the postseason are the ones where stress is present but not something that she lets overtake her. She knows what means for the program and that acceptance in the moment is something that will set her up for success as a leader for her team.