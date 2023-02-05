As the decision lingers in the federal court and the schoolyear continues to progress, LaFayette High School’s basketball teams are focusing on themselves despite the uncertainty about the school’s future.

The school board is consolidating LaFayette High with Valley High, and as lawyers and a federal judge wrestle with where the consolidated school will be built, no one knows how long it’ll be until the plan is in place or when the last game of Bulldog basketball will be.

But with other eyes on the federal court, the coaches and players at LaFayette put their attention on the basketball court.

“Me and the kids, we don’t talk about it too much,” said LaFayette boys varsity head coach Chase Lewis. “We just try to stay focused on each game, but we do bring up that there’s a possibility that this could be our last season playing.”

Each team is obviously focused on playing each of their games, qualifying for the playoffs and finishing with the best record possible — but in that, Lewis sees the season’s highlights as more intangible.

He’s proud of his team’s chemistry, their effort as they work to bring a pride back to LaFayette’s athletics, as he puts it. He’d especially proud of his three seniors — Tamarion Harrington, Martavian Dunn and Zyterrious Dawson — who set the standard for the team on and off the court.

“They are one of the top groups of leaders I’ve had in my 14 years of coaching,” Lewis said. “They hold their teammates accountable, they’re positive to their teammates. Just watching their leadership has been a highlight for me.

“Just watching our kids — We’ve been in a couple games where we’ve been down nine or 10 points and instead of just folding, we were like ‘Okay, how do we figure it out and overcome the adversity?’ Watching them overcome adversity in those tough situations, that’s been amazing.”

Lewis doesn’t highlight their basketball accomplishments, when speaking to him. He’s proud of their leadership and the bonds they form around the game itself. Those relationships and encouragement are what stick out about this season for the Bulldogs.

“That’s one of our goals, just to be a mature team with good chemistry,” Lewis said. “I think if anybody were to come see my boys, they would see the good attitudes, the chemistry and the maturity that we have on our team.”

The Chambers County School Board voted 4-2 in October to put the students together in Valley, but it’s been a contentious decision, as LaFayette sits in the center of the county and Valley is on the eastern edge of the county near the Georgia border — on Eastern time while most students in the county operate on Central time. Most recently, in late January, federal judge W. Keith Watkins heard arguments from United State attorneys and Chambers County School District attorneys, before announcing he’ll wait 60 days before making a ruling as to whether the board is allowed to move forward building a new school in Valley.

In athletics, though, proud LaFayette programs have pressed on. Lewis thought about the three different occasions this season when the Bulldogs packed out their massive gym. Those moments of community support were a thing to celebrate, especially if this does end up as the school’s final season.

Two of those were wins that were special because of the success but the third stands out to Lewis: an 80-55 loss to Valley where he was pleased to see his team overcome the rough spots to play as a unit.

“To watch our kids have tough moments but overcome those moments and then also have some really bad moments but they say ‘OK, we’ll figure it out as a group’ and we work together,” Lewis said. “Those are my highlights, watching those guys mature. That’s one of the main things I think you need to start a championship program: high maturity, high leadership.”

The Bulldogs will host the Area 6-2A tournament, sitting at 15-5 going in. Being able to host was a goal the team set the team set at the beginning of the season, hoping for the advantage of a home gym and a little more power over when they play.

On Feb. 7 the Bulldogs will take on fourth-seeded Reeltown. A victory would advance them to the area championship Feb. 9 against the winner of either Lanett or Horseshoe Bend.