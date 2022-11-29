Playing for it all: Auburn High takes on powerhouse Thompson in Class 7A title game

For the first time since the championship games were moved to college campuses, Auburn High School is competing for a state title in its own backyard.

The Tigers (12-1) take on Thompson (10-3), a team that has won the past three Class 7A championships.

Last year, the Warriors took down nearby Central Phenix City 38-22 in Birmingham. The year before that, they scraped by Auburn High for a 29-28 win in Tuscaloosa. In 2019, they also beat the Red Devils, a 40-14 beatdown in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

This year, the Tigers will be facing an uphill battle but with a bit of home-field advantage on their side.

Thompson’s most recent opponent was one the Tigers saw early in the year — the Hoover Bucs. The Warriors won 40-10 on the road where Auburn High won 17-14 in a Week 0 showdown at the Cramton Bowl.

Auburn High’s last game was against Central-Phenix City on the road, a 14-13 instant classic.

From that game, Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge sees a need to limit turnovers.

“(Thompson) has a lot of strengths. They’re really, really good. We’re just going to have to do what we do, take care of the football and not turn the ball over,” Etheredge said. “Do all the little things right.”

Thompson quarterback Zac Sims has played in 10 games this season, going 93-of-153 for an average of 13.1 yards per completion. He averages 122.1 yards per game.

“They’ve got a really good team,” Etheredge said. “They’ve won the state championship three years in a row, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve just got to go in and play football and do what we’ve been doing.”

Junior running back AJ Green averages 83.8 yards per game through 13 games played. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry with a long of 63 yards and four games of over 100. Green has logged 20 receptions for an average of 9.3 yards per catch.

Wide receiver Deuce Oliver and Green are the Warriors’ most consistent targets. The two juniors have played in all 13 games, with Oliver averaging 46.2 yards per game. Oliver has 47 receptions for an average of 10.8 yards per catch.

With those players being so successful, Etheredge wants his team to focus on what they can do well, correcting little mistakes in order to correct the small things that went wrong last time.

“We gave (Central) a couple opportunities down there where they got field goals out of it. We kept them out of the end zone but they did get field goals,” Etheredge said. “We turned the ball over right before half one time. We’ve just got to clean up some of that little stuff.”

The Tigers are on their way to the end of a dominant season, regardless of how it ends. If they can make the mandatory adjustments and lock down the Warriors, they have a chance to make history.