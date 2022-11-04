Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams

The high school football playoffs are here.

The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama.

This year, though, several area teams aren’t in the playoffs just glad to be there: They’re in it to win.

Auburn High enters the Class 7A playoffs expecting to be back in the semifinals, along with region rival Central-Phenix City, who have met in the state’s Final Four in each of the past three seasons. Both have had their time on top this season: Auburn High was ranked No. 1 for several weeks this season before Central got the chance to dance after toppling the top-ranked Tigers on its home field in Phenix City. Now, all that matters is what happens in the playoffs. Thompson seems weakened in three losses, former power Hoover is back at No. 1 in the final ASWA rankings entering the playoffs, but Auburn High and Central both have their eyes on a state championship.

The same goes for Beauregard and Loachapoka, who host playoff games in the Class 5A and Class 1A playoffs respectively. Both charged to one-loss season — seasons to remember in 2022, but they both hope for a November to remember now in the playoffs.

Across town in Auburn on Academy Drive, Lee-Scott has its own eyes on the state championship, holding a first-round bye this weekend in the AISA Class AAA playoffs. The Warriors are undefeated and are the top-ranked team in the classification entering the postseason. Lee-Scott will play next Thursday, with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

Glenwood also has a bye in the first round of the same bracket while Springwood has a first-round bye in the AISA 8-Man playoffs.

CLASS 7A PLAYOFFS

Mary Montgomery at Central-Phenix City

Records: Mary Montgomery 6-4 (4-2 Region 1); Central-Phenix City 8-2 (7-1 Region 2)

Seeds: Mary Montgomery fourth Region 1; Central-Phenix City first Region 2

Series: First meeting

Central radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)

Outlook: The Red Devils are out for the blue map, with eyes firmly affixed on the state championship. The Red Devils have taken a more bumpy road than usual to the state playoffs: Central lost to nationally touted IMG Academy and suffered an overtime loss to Opelika in region play — but iron appeared to sharpen iron as Central was stronger than ever down the stretch run of the season, winning Region 2-7A by toppling Auburn High. Central looks to be every bit the state championship contender it’s been made out to be all year.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Foley vs. Dothan

Fairhope at Auburn High

Records: Fairhope 8-2 (4-2 Region 1); Auburn High 9-1 (7-1 Region 2)

Seeds: Fairhope third Region 1; Auburn High second Region 1

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Auburn High won 34-23 in 2018

Auburn High radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)

Outlook: The Tigers clinched home-field advantage in the first round by closing out region play with only one loss in the league. Auburn High fell to Central in the regular season, suffering a disappointing loss that the Tigers would be glad to avenge in a potential rematch: Auburn High and Central have met in the Class 7A semifinals in each of the past three seasons. First, though, the Tigers have to take care of business against Fairhope, a third-place seed out of its own region.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Baker vs. Enterprise

CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS

Marbury at Beauregard

Records: Marbury 4-6 (2-3 Region 3); Beauregard 9-1 (4-1 Region 4)

Seeds: Marbury third Region 3; Beauregard second Region 4

Series: Beauregard leads 2-0

Last meeting: Beauregard won 70-30 in 2015

Beauregard radio: WQSI (95.9 FM)

Outlook: Beauregard put together a regular season for the record books, finishing with only one loss and beating some strong teams along the way, including 8-1 Charles Henderson and 7-3 Selma. Beauregard couldn’t quite capture the region championship after losing on the road at region champ Central-Clay County — but the regular season was still one to remember and the Hornets will look to make the postseason one to remember as well.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of UMS-Wright vs. Headland

Tallasee at Selma

Records: Tallasee 6-4 (3-2 Region 4); Selma 7-3 (4-1 Region 3)

Seeds: Tallasee third Region 4; Selma second Region 3

Series: First meeting

Tallasee radio: WTLS (106.5 FM/1300 AM)

Outlook: Tallassee takes on a talented Selma team that got its act together after a 1-2 start and has won six of its last seven. It’s been an up-and-down season for Tallassee — or really down-and-up: Tallassee lost four straight games then won four straight games. At the end of the day, though, the Tigers are back where they expected to be in the tournament.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Charles Henderson vs. Williamson

CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

Southside at Dadeville

Records: Southside 6-4 (3-3 Region 3); Dadeville 9-0 (6-0 Region 4)

Seeds: Southside fourth Region 3; Dadeville first Region 4

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Southside won 22-21 in 2019

Outlook: The Tigers were the tigers of their region this season, rolling to an undefeated season. In a seven-team region, it’s hard to be perfect in six games with no slips, but Dadeville managed to do just that. Track state champ Philstavious Dowdell is a threat to score in all three phases, and playmakers like him have led Dadeville on a run to remember the Tigers will hope won’t end anytime soon.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Thomasville vs. Straughn

CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS

Thorsby at Reeltown

Records: Thorsby 7-3 (4-3 Region 4); Reeltown 8-1 (7-0 Region 3)

Seeds: Thorsby fourth Region 4; Reeltown first Region 3

Series: Reeltown leads 6-0

Last meeting: Reeltown won 22-8 in 2019

Reeltown radio: WACQ (98.5 FM)

Outlook: The winners of eight straight games, the Rebels look to make more noise in the playoffs, and possibly make it back to the state championship game for the first time since 2019. Reeltown’s been in a drought since then, with no playoff wins in 2020 or 2021. But Reeltown has a chance to rectify that against Thorsby, fourth-place finishers in its region.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Long vs. St. Luke’s

Lanett at Comer

Records: Lanett 5-5 (4-3 Region 3); Comer 8-2 (7-0 Region 4)

Seeds: Lanett fourth Region 3; Comer first Region 4

Series: Lanett leads 13-2

Last meeting: Lanett won 26-21 in 2021

Outlook: All that’s left for Lanett is to try to pull an upset for the record books. Lanett is a proud program that’s usually the one-seed in the four-versus-one matchup, but this season has been a rebuilding one for the Panthers. They still managed to keep the program’s streak of playoff appearances alive, which is a solid accomplishment. Now, they have the chance to make some history with a rare four-seed upset over a one-seed.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Blacksher vs. Wicksburg

CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS

Keith at Loachapoka

Records: Keith 5-5 (4-2 Region 3); Loachapoka 8-1 (6-1 Region 4)

Seeds: Keith third Region 3; Loachapoka second Region 4

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Keith won 40-21 in 2015

Outlook: Loachapoka’s made it a season to remember, taking down rival Notasulga to snap an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry in a win big for the players, coaches, alumni and entire community. Now, the Indians look to give them all even more to be proud of with a deep run in the Class 1A playoffs. JC Hart and Jamaroun Satterwhite lead an explosive Indians team trying to bring big wins to a small town. “Small school, big dreams,” as head coach Reco Newton likes to say.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Millry vs. Florala

AISA CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy

Records: Escambia Academy 4-5 (1-3 Region 2); Chambers Academy 7-3 (4-0 Region 1)

Seeds: Escambia Academy fourth Region 2; Chambers Academy first Region 1

Series: Chambers leads 2-1

Last meeting: Escambia won 37-13 in 2021

Outlook: After a couple of early losses, Chambers Academy put it together and won its region, and now looks to live to the standard the Rebels have set over the last several season as state title contenders. The Rebels went 0-2 before reeling off seven straight victories. Chambers Academy backs into the playoffs after a season-finale loss to Glenwood out of AISA AAA, but the Rebels will try to consider it a wake-up call and get back to their winning ways in the playoffs.

Cross: The winner plays the winner of Macon-East vs. Clarke Prep