Pope outduels Daniels as Sylacauga tops Tallassee

TALLASSEE — Sylacauga and Tallassee learned the term “waiting game” Friday night, as a lightning delay that lasted nearly two hours halted the action before the visiting Aggies charged ahead for a 41-21 victory.
The game was a battle of No. 3s for each offense. Sylacauga junior running back Maleek Pope led the team with 194 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Tallassee junior running back Jalyn Daniels rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Before the lengthy delay, it was a defensive start, as both sides struggled to move downfield. The Aggies found themselves in the end zone off of a 12-yard carry from Pope late in the first quarter. However, the game was stopped immediately after due to storms.
This delay sent the players into the locker rooms, the bands to their buses and fans to their cars for an hour and 40-minute wait.
As the skies cleared, the teams took the field again at 9 p.m. The game kicked back off 15 minutes later and almost immediately, the host Tigers found the end zone with a 60-yard touchdown from Daniels.
The Tigers then used this momentum to force a turnover on downs. They then took the lead with a 60-yard carry from junior Zavion Carr. This set up an opportunity for Daniels to get back in the end zone with a 23-yard carry. The Tigers then bounced back from an earlier missed extra-point with a flea-flicker for a two-point conversion.
Sylacauga answered with a few short passes to make their way into the opposing red zone. Pope was given the ball again on a sweep for a 13-yard touchdown.
The Tigers offense could not be stopped, as they marched all the way down to the Aggies’ 13-yard line. This effort fell short, as a Tallasee fumble was recovered by Sylacauga senior defensive lineman Christian Twymon, who ran it all the way for an 87-yard touchdown. This gave Sylacauga the lead just before halftime.
Tallassee started the second half with the ball, but that was short lived as Sylacauga’s Caleb Burns picked it off for a 65-yard defensive touchdown. However, this wasn’t the last interception, as Sylacuaga defender Jalen Rowe found himself with the ball on the next drive. This gave Pope the opportunity to find the end zone again and build on the Aggies’ lead.
The Tigers couldn’t make anything of their drives and turned the ball over again late in the third quarter. The Aggies took this chance score again, as Pope scored from 57 yards out as time expired in the period.
The turnover trend continued, as Tallassee’s first drive of the fourth quarter was instantly intercepted by junior J-Qwon Brownfield. Tallassee’s offense rebounded late with another touchdown from Daniels, but it was far too late, as Sylacauga took home a 5A region victory.
Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21
S - 6 15 20 0 41
T - 6 8 0 7 21
First Quarter
S - Maleek Pope 12-yd carry; 5:26
T - Jalyn Daniels 60-yd carry; 5:05
Second Quarter
T - Jalyn Daniels 23-yd carry(2-pt good); 10:42
S - Maleek Pope 13-yd carry(2-pt good); 7:17
S - Christian Twymon 87-yd carry(XP good); 3:12
Third Quarter
S - Caleb Burns 65-yd carry(XP good); 6:23
S - Maleek Pope 30-yd carry; 4:33
S - Maleek Pope 57-yd carry(XP good); 0:00
Fourth Quarter
T - Jalyn Daniels 10-yd carry(XP good); 1:40
