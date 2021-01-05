 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter, Daniels lead Auburn High past Opelika
0 comments
Girls Basketball

Porter, Daniels lead Auburn High past Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs Opelika - Basketball - 1.5.21

Auburn High's Syriah Daniels (3) shoots against Opelika on Tuesday night in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Olivia Porter went off, Syriah Daniels caught fire, and the Auburn High girls basketball team survived rival Opelika 58-55 on Tuesday night in Auburn.

Porter scored 27 points and Daniels scored another 20, leading the Tigers’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Opelika led 23-21 at the half and 38-35 at the end of the third quarter. But Porter and Daniels both scored seven points each in the fourth quarter, as Auburn High outscored Opelika 23-17 in the final frame on the way to the win.

Opelika’s Kaitlyn Bryant scored a team-best 19 points. Haley Sanders scored another 16 for the Bulldogs. LaDajah Huguley scored 10.

Opelika rebounded a missed Auburn High free throw with 15 seconds left trailing 56-55, but could not convert on the other end in the crucial moments. Auburn High sank two free throws, then Opelika’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell wide.

Auburn High, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A in the ASWA rankings, moves to 10-3 on the season.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert