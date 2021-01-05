Porter, Daniels lead Auburn High past Opelika

Olivia Porter went off, Syriah Daniels caught fire, and the Auburn High girls basketball team survived rival Opelika 58-55 on Tuesday night in Auburn.

Porter scored 27 points and Daniels scored another 20, leading the Tigers’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Opelika led 23-21 at the half and 38-35 at the end of the third quarter. But Porter and Daniels both scored seven points each in the fourth quarter, as Auburn High outscored Opelika 23-17 in the final frame on the way to the win.

Opelika’s Kaitlyn Bryant scored a team-best 19 points. Haley Sanders scored another 16 for the Bulldogs. LaDajah Huguley scored 10.

Opelika rebounded a missed Auburn High free throw with 15 seconds left trailing 56-55, but could not convert on the other end in the crucial moments. Auburn High sank two free throws, then Opelika’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell wide.

Auburn High, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A in the ASWA rankings, moves to 10-3 on the season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.