Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team

SUPERLATIVE WINNERS:

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Griffin Stewart, Auburn High

COACH OF THE YEAR: AJ Kehoe, Central-Phenix City

FIRST TEAM:

Cade Belyue

Jr., Auburn High

Outfielder

Belyue brought the big bat to the Auburn High lineup, finishing with a team-best eight home runs. He batted .360 with 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He was named all-state second-team in Class 7A.

Todd Clay

Sr., Auburn High

Shortstop

Clay drove in 34 RBIs and finished the season with a team-best 38 runs scored, while batting .355 at the plate. The senior helped lead Auburn High to the Class 7A state playoffs semifinals.

Landon Russell

Sr., Central-Phenix City

Pitcher, Third Baseman

Committed to Auburn University, Russell proved why he’s a Division I prospect with 20 extra-base hits. He batted .338 as Central won the area and went on to win the Class 7A state championship.

Caleb Johnson

Sr., Central-Phenix City

Shortstop

Johnson finished the season with a stellar .432 batting average, closing his career in style by winning the state championship his senior season. Johnson is committed to play at Jacksonville State.

Logan Collins

Sr., Smiths Station

Shortstop

Driving in 28 RBIs and finishing the season with 31 runs scored, Collins was steady at the plate all season for the Panthers as a senior. Collins finished the year with an outstanding .452 batting average.

Jake Middleton

Jr., Smiths Station

Pitcher

Facing some of the most challenging lineups in the state in his area, Middleton was an ace for Smiths Station this season, finishing the year with 67 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA on 56.1 innings pitched.

Brooks Bryan

Sr., Opelika

Catcher

Named a second-team player on the Class 6A all-state team, Bryan hit eight home runs and finished with 38 RBIs. Bryan finished the season with a .373 batting average for the Bulldogs as a senior.

JT McArdle

Sr., Opelika

Pitcher

Firing 42 strikeouts on the mound, McArdle was rock solid on the mound for Opelika all season. McArdle earned a team-high six wins this season and finished the year with a 2.35 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched.

Brayden Pooler

Soph., Beauregard

Pitcher, First Baseman

Earning honorable mention on the Class 5A all-state team, Pooler was a standout leftie on the mound and strong in the batter’s box. He pitched for a 1.69 ERA and batted for a .425 average.

Ethan Pooler

Sr., Beauregard

Pitcher, Outfielder

Earning six wins on the mound with a 1.62 ERA, Pooler led the Hornets firing 70 strikeouts, and at the plate he hit for a .352 batting average finishing with 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Jaxon Milam

Jr., Glenwood

Shortstop, Pitcher

Named the ASWA’s Hitter of the Year for AISA, Milam batted .480 for the Gators with 59 RBIs and 63 runs scored. Milam is committed to continue his career at South Alabama at the next level.

Jake Smith

Sr., Glenwood

Catcher

Signed with Central Alabama Community College, Smith hit .455 for Glenwood during his senior season. He drove in 52 RBIs and had the most doubles reported in the area with 21 doubles and seven homers.

Ben Caufield

Sr., Chambers Academy

Catcher, First Baseman

Caufield finished his senior season with a .429 batting average. He drove in 45 RBIs in 104 at-bats, playing a pivotal role at the plate for the Rebels. He finished with 16 extra-base hits.

HONORABLE MENTION

Henry Allen, Auburn High; Preston Bedford, Central; Jordyn Benbrook, Chambers Academy; Brody Capps, Central; Caleb Chisum, Opelika; Jeremy Conway, Chambers Academy; Connor Cosby, Auburn High; Davis Ford, Opelika; Wes Grant, Beulah; Brandon Green, Smiths Station; Lane Griggs, Glenwood; Jaxon Hancock, Beulah; Jackson Harris, Opelika; Noah Higdon, Beulah; Khristian Hill, Smiths Station; Landen Hodges, Beauregard; Hart Hughes, Central; Jackson Kennon, Glenwood; JR Kitchens, Smiths Station; Harrison Long, Opelika; Brandon McCraine, Glenwood; Luke Murray, Opelika; Ryan Olson, Auburn High; Jacob Page, Glenwood; Ga’Kuan Palmer, Loachapoka; Ethan Parmer, Beauregard; Corbin Piper, Chambers Academy; Bryce Sanders, Central; Jordan Whaley, Chambers Academy; Hunter Wippert, Central; Walker Zapp, Auburn High.

