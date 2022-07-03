Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team

SUPERLATIVE WINNERS:
HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Griffin Stewart, Auburn High
COACH OF THE YEAR: AJ Kehoe, Central-Phenix City
FIRST TEAM:
Cade Belyue
Jr., Auburn High
People are also reading…
Outfielder
Belyue brought the big bat to the Auburn High lineup, finishing with a team-best eight home runs. He batted .360 with 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He was named all-state second-team in Class 7A.
Todd Clay
Sr., Auburn High
Shortstop
Clay drove in 34 RBIs and finished the season with a team-best 38 runs scored, while batting .355 at the plate. The senior helped lead Auburn High to the Class 7A state playoffs semifinals.
Landon Russell
Sr., Central-Phenix City
Pitcher, Third Baseman
Committed to Auburn University, Russell proved why he’s a Division I prospect with 20 extra-base hits. He batted .338 as Central won the area and went on to win the Class 7A state championship.
Caleb Johnson
Sr., Central-Phenix City
Shortstop
Johnson finished the season with a stellar .432 batting average, closing his career in style by winning the state championship his senior season. Johnson is committed to play at Jacksonville State.
Logan Collins
Sr., Smiths Station
Shortstop
Driving in 28 RBIs and finishing the season with 31 runs scored, Collins was steady at the plate all season for the Panthers as a senior. Collins finished the year with an outstanding .452 batting average.
Jake Middleton
Jr., Smiths Station
Pitcher
Facing some of the most challenging lineups in the state in his area, Middleton was an ace for Smiths Station this season, finishing the year with 67 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA on 56.1 innings pitched.
Brooks Bryan
Sr., Opelika
Catcher
Named a second-team player on the Class 6A all-state team, Bryan hit eight home runs and finished with 38 RBIs. Bryan finished the season with a .373 batting average for the Bulldogs as a senior.
JT McArdle
Sr., Opelika
Pitcher
Firing 42 strikeouts on the mound, McArdle was rock solid on the mound for Opelika all season. McArdle earned a team-high six wins this season and finished the year with a 2.35 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched.
Brayden Pooler
Soph., Beauregard
Pitcher, First Baseman
Earning honorable mention on the Class 5A all-state team, Pooler was a standout leftie on the mound and strong in the batter’s box. He pitched for a 1.69 ERA and batted for a .425 average.
Ethan Pooler
Sr., Beauregard
Pitcher, Outfielder
Earning six wins on the mound with a 1.62 ERA, Pooler led the Hornets firing 70 strikeouts, and at the plate he hit for a .352 batting average finishing with 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Jaxon Milam
Jr., Glenwood
Shortstop, Pitcher
Named the ASWA’s Hitter of the Year for AISA, Milam batted .480 for the Gators with 59 RBIs and 63 runs scored. Milam is committed to continue his career at South Alabama at the next level.
Jake Smith
Sr., Glenwood
Catcher
Signed with Central Alabama Community College, Smith hit .455 for Glenwood during his senior season. He drove in 52 RBIs and had the most doubles reported in the area with 21 doubles and seven homers.
Ben Caufield
Sr., Chambers Academy
Catcher, First Baseman
Caufield finished his senior season with a .429 batting average. He drove in 45 RBIs in 104 at-bats, playing a pivotal role at the plate for the Rebels. He finished with 16 extra-base hits.
HONORABLE MENTION
Henry Allen, Auburn High; Preston Bedford, Central; Jordyn Benbrook, Chambers Academy; Brody Capps, Central; Caleb Chisum, Opelika; Jeremy Conway, Chambers Academy; Connor Cosby, Auburn High; Davis Ford, Opelika; Wes Grant, Beulah; Brandon Green, Smiths Station; Lane Griggs, Glenwood; Jaxon Hancock, Beulah; Jackson Harris, Opelika; Noah Higdon, Beulah; Khristian Hill, Smiths Station; Landen Hodges, Beauregard; Hart Hughes, Central; Jackson Kennon, Glenwood; JR Kitchens, Smiths Station; Harrison Long, Opelika; Brandon McCraine, Glenwood; Luke Murray, Opelika; Ryan Olson, Auburn High; Jacob Page, Glenwood; Ga’Kuan Palmer, Loachapoka; Ethan Parmer, Beauregard; Corbin Piper, Chambers Academy; Bryce Sanders, Central; Jordan Whaley, Chambers Academy; Hunter Wippert, Central; Walker Zapp, Auburn High.