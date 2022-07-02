Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Softball Team

SUPERLATIVE WINNERS:

HITTER OF THE YEAR: McKinnon Howard, Central

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: McKay Yountz, Opelika

COACH OF THE YEAR: Stan Pepper, Beulah

FIRST TEAM:

Allie Roberts

Jr., Auburn High

Pitcher

Firing 155 strikeouts this season, Roberts put the Tigers on her shoulder throughout her junior season. She also hit .299 with 20 RBIs in the batter’s box and played first base when she wasn’t in the circle.

Jayden Jordan

Sr., Auburn High

Centerfielder, First Base

Batting a team-best .324 with a team-high 35 hits and a team-high 21 runs scored, Jordan put runs on the scoreboard for the Tigers on their way to the state regionals this season.

Kristen White

Sr., Central-Phenix City

Outfielder

Committed to Alabama, White proved why she’s a top college prospect. The all-state second-teamer batted .547 with 81 hits, 37 RBIs and 64 runs scored. She has more doubles than strikeouts, 10 to only seven.

Kamryn Hammock

Fr., Central-Phenix City

Infielder

Only a freshman, Hammock showed that the future is bright for the Red Devils. This season she batted .420 with 75 RBIs and 43 runs scored. She was named to the Class 7A all-state first team.

Chloe Baynes

Sr., Tallassee

Outfielder

Batting .687 and rolling up 101 hits and 82 runs scored, Baynes concluded her stellar career with another sensational season as a senior. She was named first-team all-state in Class 5A.

Chloe Davidson

Sr., Tallassee

Pitcher, Infielder

Davidson was a double threat for the Tigers, at the plate batting .465 with 49 RBIs. She tallied 59 hits with 15 doubles. In the circle, she struck on 56 in 66 innings pitched, picking up 10 wins.

Katie Morris

Sr., Beulah

Pitcher

The ace for the Bobcats in the circle, Morris was named to the Class 3A all-state second team. She’s a three-time All-Area player, name first-team in 2021 and honorable mention in 2019.

Savanna Clements

Jr., Beulah

Outfielder

On the All-Area team for the second consecutive year, Clements also earned honorable mention honors on the Class 3A all-state team. Beulah made it to the Class 3A state tournament this season.

Adrianna Meeks

Sr., Smiths Station

Second Base

Batting .455, Meeks produced big at the plate for the Panthers, driving in 30 RBIs and finishing with 40 runs scored. Her 18 doubles were the most of any AHSAA All-Area nominee.

Brynn Repicky

Sr., Smiths Station

Outfielder

Repicky piled up 42 hits in 100 at-bats, good for a .420 batting average with 35 RBIs and 36 runs scored. Repicky hit nine doubles and a team-best seven home runs for the Panthers in their 2022 season.

Madi Davis

Soph., Lee-Scott

Shortstop

The youngest member of the 2022 All-Area team for softball, Davis batted .394 for Lee-Scott, finishing with 30 runs scored. She showed her skills at the plate and at the shortstop position.

Ariana Pinder

Sr., Glenwood

Pitcher

The all-stater was a threat in the circle and in the batter’s box for the Gators, throwing 129 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched, while batting .389 for 53 RBIs and 40 runs scored with 24 doubles and six homers.

Kaylin Fincher

Sr., Glenwood

Infielder, Catcher

Fincher hit a stellar .500 during Glenwood’s run to the AISA AAA state championship game. She finished the season with 47 RBIs, with 30 extra-base hits. She was named first-team all-state for AISA.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Bria Allen, Central; Reagan Brooks, Beauregard; Rinaysha Brown, Reeltown; Summer Crunk, Smiths Station; Lucy Curry, Auburn High; Zoie Davis, Smiths Station; Taylor Dawson, Glenwood; Ashley Flurry, Reeltown; Laci Foy, Reeltown; Kenzie Gibson, Reeltown; Simone Gillispie, Glenwood; Abrainna Green, Beulah; Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood; Gerritt Griggs, Central; Elizabeth Hancock, Beulah; Belle Haynes, Tallassee; Abigail Helms, Auburn High; Savannah Jenkins, Smiths Station; Grace Jernigan, Glenwood; Lindsey Joiner, Lee-Scott; Jade Jones, Opelika; KD Lee, Opelika; Kelsey Lester, Smiths Station; Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee; Memoree Lyles, Opelika; Ragan McConnell, Glenwood; Miracle Mclennon, Loachapoka; Kileigh Morgan, Beulah; Shelby Owsley, Beulah; Brandy Phillips, Beulah; Brooke Royster, Tallassee; Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood; Sanai Stringer, Opelika; Ally Supan, Central; Nylen Thomas, Opelika; Kate Thornell, Auburn High; Alyia Wallace, Smiths Station; Alexis Walls, Tallassee; Cooper Watson, Beauregard; Rachel Whitmer, Smiths Station; Caroline Willis, Beauregard.

