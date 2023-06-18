SUPERLATIVES

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Fanning, Glenwood

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Jake Middleton, Smiths Station

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer, Central

FIRST TEAM:

Henry Allen

Junior, Auburn High

Third Baseman

Logging 42 hits and 33 runs in 110 at bats for the Tigers, Allen’s 0.382 average will be one the team can lean on next year. In addition to his 0.473 on-base percentage, he batted in 41 runs this season, worked 13 walks and hit 11 home runs, one of just two players on this list to hit double-digit bombs.

AJ Barnes

Senior, Chambers Academy

Third Baseman

With the best slugging percentage on this list on a 1.117 this season, Barnes was an incredibly effective hitter for the Rebels. Through 31 games, he had 34 hits and 33 runs, including 36 RBIs and 10 doubles. He stole a base on eight of hid nine attempts and finishes his senior year with a 0.688 on-base percentage.

Colton Wombles

Senior, Central-Phenix City

Catcher

Helping the Red Devils on their way to a second straight state championship appearance, Wombles made his presence known behind the plate and with his bat. He logged 39 hits and 36 RBIs in 96 at bats, including 10 doubles and five home runs for a 0.406 batting average that became a 0.593 on-base percentage with his 39 walks.

Garrett West

Junior, Lee-Scott Academy

Pitcher, Outfielder

West held the Warriors’ opponents to a 0.189 batting average through his 40.2 innings on the mount. Making appearances through 14 games, the righty gave up just 28 hits, which turned into 20 runs, 12 of which were earned. The senior struck out 59 batters as the team made a run all the way to the AISA state semifinals.

Houston Whale

Junior, Smiths Station

Second Baseman, Shortstop

Leading Smiths Station to a second-place finish in a tough Area 4-7A, Whale’s junior season shows promise for the next one — He batted in 31 runs on 41 hits, including 23 walks and 10 stolen bases on the way to a 0.469 on-base percentage. He hit seven doubles and ended the season at a 0.347 batting average.

Jackson Sanders

Junior, Valley

Outfielder, Pitcher

A junior with a 0.387 batting average, Sanders got on base exactly half the time via 29 hits and 17 walks. He batted in 15 runs and nine doubles through 24 games. Speedy at times, he stole five bases and hit one triple, adding a home run as well. He backed up his 1.083 OPS with a 0.917 fielding percentage from center field.

Brayden Pooler

Junior, Beauregard

Outfielder, Pitcher, First Baseman

An outfielder with a 0.988 fielding percentage who could move to first or even pitch for the Hornets if needed, Pooler posted a 0.5 average in his junior year. He had 41 hits in 25 games, batting in 16 runs and logging a double on seven occasions. On the mound, he had 79 strikeouts through 48 innings of work.

Jacob Page

Senior, Glenwood School

Pitcher, Designated Hitter

A workhorse for the Gators, Page went 12-0 on the mound while posting a 0.430 batting average of his own. He held his opponents to a 0.181 batting average through 72 innings pitched. The righty gave up 48 hits but only 22 runs, striking out 84 along the way for a 1.65 ERA.

Jake Smith

Senior, Opelika

Catcher

Another team battling in Area 4-7A’s, Smith’s offensive production was essential for the Bulldogs. He finished with 38 hits and 41 RBIs in 92 at bats, including eight doubles, five triples and four home runs. He worked 12 walks and had a 0.509 on-base percentage in his senior year.

Jaxon Milam

Senior, Glenwood School

Shortstop

A power hitter for the Gators, Milam’s 19 home runs this season were enough to set a new school record. He was a major contributor in RBIs, batting in 56 runs on his 53 hits this season. He also stole 22 bases and worked 29 walks, finishing with a 0.984 slugging percentage on top of a 0.411 batting average.

Lane Griggs

Senior, Glenwood School

Third Baseman

Breaking school records for runs, doubles and RBIs on the way to an AISA state championship, Griggs was a weapon for Glenwood with his 0.487 batting average. In his senior year, he batted in 73 runs, logged 23 doubles and worked 25 walks while going a perfect 23-of-23 on stolen base attempts.

Mason McCraine

Sophomore, Glenwood School

Pitcher

The pitcher on first team who held his opponents to the lowest batting average, McCraine’s 0.131 was backed up by a 1.17 ERA. The lefty had a 7-0 record for 30 innings pitched, giving up just 14 hits and eight runs in those outings. By the end of the season, McCraine averaged 13.3 strikeouts per every seven innings he pitched.

Tripp Richards

Senior, Central-Phenix City

Pitcher

A righty who pitched over 50 innings for the Red Devils on their way through the 7A playoffs, Richards gave up just 28 hits and 21 runs in those 10 games, with just 14 of those runs being earned. He struck out 46 and posted a 6-0 record with a 1.96 ERA and opponents batting 0.162.

HONORABLE MENTION

Michael Daniel, Auburn High; Cade Belyeu, Auburn High; Seth Payne, Auburn High; Landon Beaver, Central-Phenix City; Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy; Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy; Buster Coker, Chambers Academy; Kyle Hand, Chambers Academy; Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy; Grey Hayley, Chambers Academy; Sawyer Sapp, Dadeville; Jay Burns, Dadeville; Cole Carmack, Dadeville; Wes Robinson, Dadeville; Jacob Page, Glenwood School; Wyatt Tharpe, Glenwood School; Brandon McCraine, Glenwood School; Tyler Sykes, Glenwood School; Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott Academy; Kade Hudson, Lee-Scott Academy; Landry Cochran, Lee-Scott Academy; Hutch Sprayberry, Lee-Scott Academy; Hayden Harper, Lee-Scott Academy; Pearson Little, Lee-Scott Academy; Jack McKay, Lee-Scott Academy; Ty Menefield, Loachapoka; Jason McReynolds, Notasulga; Rashad Jackson, Notasulga; Isaiah Hurt, Notasulga; Nevaeh Mooney, Notasulga; Keldrick Davis, Notasulga; Brody Jones, Opelika; Taylor Fields, Opelika; Trent Henderson, Opelika; Bryce Speakman, Opelika; Davis Ford, Opelika; Jackson Killcreas, Opelika; Russell Copous, Opelika; Jake Hornsby, Reeltown; Slade Carleton, Reeltown; Baylor Clayton, Reeltown; Arthur Woods, Reeltown; Blake Smith, Reeltown; Hagan Lewis, Reeltown; Hutson Lewis, Reeltown; Adam Burton, Reeltown; Alex Strickland, Russell County; Brayden Vachon, Russell County; Conor Britton, Russell County; Seth Erikson, Russell County; Colton Armstrong, Russell County; Holden Dean, Russell County; Carson Scott, Russell County; Jake Middleton, Smiths Station; Brandon Green, Smiths Station; Jarrett Bonniot, Smiths Station; Bryson Sheppard, Smiths Station; Khristian Hill, Smiths Station; Jason Tharpe, Smiths Station; Nathan Harby, Southern Prep; Zachary Moulton, Southern Prep; Jay Fields, Southern Prep; Sean Turner, Southern Prep; Carter Floyd, Southern Prep Academy; Luke Hudson, Springwood School; Eli Johnson, Springwood School; Cayden Cook, Springwood School; Ben Cooper, Springwood School; Dallas Pearson, Springwood School; Cade Everson, Tallassee; Brady Mason, Tallassee; Jackson Rhodes, Tallassee; Mason Stewart, Tallassee; Brue Milner, Tallassee; Tevor Rudd, Valley; C.J. Chambley, Valley; Ashton Carter, Valley; Seth Hammock, Valley.