Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team

MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:

Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay.

A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.

“Do I think we ‘saved’ it? No. But I think we revived it a little quicker,” Cook smiled, when asked after the game if this team saved Springwood football. It was dire at times, with head coach Joey Burch saying that before he arrived there were times when only Cook and a couple others were showing up to offseason workouts. Springwood this season dressed 21 players including several seniors who’d never played football before.

“I would be very hopeful for the next couple years, because there’s a lot going on at Springwood and the people care, and everything has changed this year,” Cook said.

Cook scored three touchdowns for Springwood, including the go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter from 10 yards out which put Springwood up 28-22 with just 7:40 left.

But Evangel Christian punched right back, running back a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff which put the Lions back in front and seemed to knock the wind out of the Wildcats. It was one of three non-offensive touchdowns for Evangel Christian on the day, the others being two pick-sixes by Tobiyas McLemore. Springwood outgained Evangel Christian with 226 total yards to 124 total yards — and 40 of those Lions yards came on one explosive pass play — but Burch shook his head and shouldered the blame in the postgame press conference, saying Springwood wasn’t as ready for the big moment as it could’ve been as the Wildcats hadn’t been on this stage before.

In fact, it was all new for Springwood, in its first year playing eight-man football. Springwood transitioned from 11-man to eight-man in the offseason, participating in the AISA’s first season sponsoring eight-man football. Springwood won the six-team district in the regular season, topping Evangel 52-32 early in the regular season, then defeated Cornerstone Christian 50-8 last week to get to the state title game in Cramton Bowl.

“I think what we did at Springwood this year is what football’s about,” Burch said. “They learned some life lessons. This one’s a tough one to swallow. But it’ll be good life lessons for them. They never quit.”

After the kickoff return for a touchdown by Evangel, Springwood fumbled the ensuing kickoff — more symptoms of a team that just hasn’t experienced a title game. Springwood hadn’t even played on turf like the Cramton Bowl’s all season, and had a practice at Opelika in the leadup to the game just to get a feel for it.

Springwood got the ball back with 4:25 to go trailing 30-28, but that’s when McLemore jumped another route for his second pick-six, sealing the state title for the Lions.

“I’m just extremely proud of where we started and where we come from, especially with these seniors that we have,” Burch said. “These guys have had five football coaches in three years. … We almost didn’t have a team. … These guys started selling the program and things we were going to do, and they started getting, one by one, some guys just trickling in.”

For his part, Burch was retired after 33 years in public education in northern Alabama before he moved to the area to be closer to his grandchildren in Auburn. Players postgame praised him for bringing structure to the program. Between that and the players buying into the opportunity to play eight-man football, Springwood put together a special season that went as far as it could.

“We’ve got 21 that we dressed out. Of that 21, about 14 are upperclassmen, so that was the thinking behind the move from 11-man to eight-man, and it’s been real good for us,” Burch said. “We’ve had a very successful year. These kids have had a great experience. And that’s what I wanted to do. As an old guy, I’ve coached for 30 years; this isn’t about me. When I took over the job, I took it to do this, what we did this year: Give these guys a great football experience that they can talk about and that they can have these good memories about, and that they can help us recruit now and build the program with people in our own school and things like that, so I think that’s our next step that we’ve got to do.”

Cook said he had the opportunity to transfer but stuck with it, and is glad he did as he and his fellow seniors leave Springwood on a new upswing.

“It has been a very rough ride, but I’m glad we made it as far as we did and wish we could’ve won it,” he said.

Evangel Christian 38, Springwood 28

EVA—0 8 14 16 — 38

SPR—8 0 14 6 — 28

First quarter

SPR—Johnathan Johnson 7 run (Cayden Cook run), 7:44.

Second quarter

EVA—Jordan Sharp 40 pass from Isaiah Gildersleeve (Daryl Mack), 8:44.

Third quarter

EVA—Tobiyas McLemore 33 interception return (Daryl Mack run), 10:37.

SPR—Cayden Cook 3 run (Eli Johnson pass from Ben Cooper), 10:09.

EVA—Daryl Mack 14 run (run failed), 5:20.

SPR—Cayden Cook 25 run (pass failed), 3:31.

Fourth quarter

SPR—Cayden Cook 10 run (run failed), 7:40.

EVA—Jordan Sharp 79 kickoff return (Markevean Johnson run), 7:21.

EVA—Tobiyas McLemore 33 interception return (Daryl Mack), 2:44.