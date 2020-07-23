Quarterback battles offer new challenge in pandemic-affected offseason

Of the 17 local football teams that attended the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 will be replacing their primary starting quarterback from 2019.

It’s a tall order in any year to decide on who will be starting under center in the season opener; throw in a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic in the spring and summer, and it makes the situation nearly impossible.

Several local coaches and players discussed the challenges of handling the competition for their team’s starting quarterback role during an offseason in which spring practice was canceled and group participation was severely limited throughout the summer. While solving the quarterback puzzle is critically important for all the teams, those involved made it evident the key is not to rush a process that has already seemed to go on longer than anticipated.

“The biggest hole right now for us on offense is at quarterback, which is the biggest question everybody always has. I’m going to tell you now: I don’t know who the quarterback is. We may not know for a while,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “We’ve got three of them really fighting it out right now, and we may play all three of them early in the year without spring training to find out who can do it. We might have to wait until we get into Week 2 or 3 to find that out.”