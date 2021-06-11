Recruiting roundup: Central-Phenix City’s Trey Miles picks up two FBS offers

“It means a lot in terms of the type of offers they are. Both are FBS, and K-State is a Power-5 offer. Those don’t come easy,” said Miles, who is listed as a quarterback as well as a defensive back. “It has been a rough ride. I didn't get a chance to start at my position, but I always worked and played as if I was the starter. That's what kept me going. I never felt defeated. I was blessed with an opportunity to reclassify and didn't let pride stop me.”

Miles explained the importance of having his family’s full support, which has allowed him to train and work hard at his craft. He said he’s trained six days a week since February, which includes two sessions every Tuesday and Thursday.

Miles is one of many college prospects who went the prep academy route in hopes of being picked up in the next recruiting cycle. For Miles, that decision came down to his own belief in his abilities.

“I knew that I could attract college coaches if given the opportunity to be seen by them. I’m a true athlete, humbly,” Miles said. “I’ve always trained and worked hard on the small things. My dad made it a way of life. We just need the opportunity to show it just like a lot of other guys I know. [Going to a prep school] seems like being stagnant to some people, but we saw it as getting back that year that was lost.”