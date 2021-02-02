Recruits get creative learning about colleges during dead period

Kye Robichaux walked across the beautiful campus of Western Kentucky last weekend, taking in the sights and sounds at every corner of his future school — except the corner he most wanted to see.

That’s reality for the football class of 2021, set to ink letters of intent Wednesday in the middle of an extended recruiting dead period imposed by the NCAA. Robichaux, of Glenwood School, is committed to Western Kentucky and took an unofficial trip to the campus with his parents over the weekend to get an idea for what to expect at school, but he couldn’t visit any of the athletics facilities or talk to any of the coaches in person due to dead period.

Instead, he had to get creative as he prepared for the next level, just like the rest of the class of 2021 preparing for a National Signing Day unlike any before.

With the dead period still imposed due to the effects of COVID-19, area athletes took to new ways to learn more about schools when making their college decisions — which this week are being featured by the Opelika-Auburn News in the Signing Day Spotlight presented by the Hughston Clinic.