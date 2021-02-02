Recruits get creative learning about colleges during dead period

Kye Robichaux walked across the beautiful campus of Western Kentucky last weekend, taking in the sights and sounds at every corner of his future school — except the corner he most wanted to see.
That’s reality for the football class of 2021, set to ink letters of intent Wednesday in the middle of an extended recruiting dead period imposed by the NCAA. Robichaux, of Glenwood School, is committed to Western Kentucky and took an unofficial trip to the campus with his parents over the weekend to get an idea for what to expect at school, but he couldn’t visit any of the athletics facilities or talk to any of the coaches in person due to dead period.
Instead, he had to get creative as he prepared for the next level, just like the rest of the class of 2021 preparing for a National Signing Day unlike any before.
With the dead period still imposed due to the effects of COVID-19, area athletes took to new ways to learn more about schools when making their college decisions — which this week are being featured by the Opelika-Auburn News in the Signing Day Spotlight presented by the Hughston Clinic.
“It was a little bit of a bummer because with the rules and the dead period, I wasn’t allowed to go to any athletic facility. I wasn’t able to talk to the coaches,” Robichaux said this week. He committed to Western Kentucky in early January, without having made any visit at all. But he and his parents decided to make the trip to Bowling Green, Ky. this past weekend, just to see the academic buildings and what’s around.
“If anything I just wanted to see the campus and just be on campus. … I could definitely see myself going to school there.”
The NCAA’s recruiting dead period, put in place during the pandemic, has been extended up through to April 15 at least, on the hopes programs will maintain bubbles among sports teams on campuses and limit the spread of the coronavirus. The recruiting process has gone mostly virtual this cycle because of it. While there’s no great danger in the Robichaux family walking through campus on their own and keeping their distance, the NCAA doesn’t want recruits and coaches shaking hands and possibly getting each other sick.
So to get a better feel for the athletics part of things at Western Kentucky, Robichaux had to get creative and do his own research, spending a lot of time online looking up different things about the school and putting together an idea.
Schools have adapted too. Auburn High punter Matthew Rhodes, committed to Army, said he took virtual visits to get a better picture of West Point.
“As a kid, it was always my dream to stay around the Southeast, but once I got the two offers, it really made me start thinking about it,” Rhodes said. Those offers were from Army and Navy. Without the ability to go visit them, he had to learn about the schools virtually — and Army won him over.
“I took a lot of virtual visits and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘Wow, this place is really beautiful.’”
Lanett’s Travaunta Abner has yet to visit the school he’s committed to, Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, but he laughed explaining how he looked up the campus on Google Earth and zoomed in looking all around it.
His Lanett teammate Seidrion Langston is committed to Independence Community College, also in Kansas and once featured on the series Last Chance U. If he wants to get a glimpse at that campus, all he has to do is fire up Netflix.
For all them though, the dead period and the general challenge of traveling during the pandemic have both been major obstacles, but through it they’ve managed to find the place they’ll continue to play at the next level.
Wednesday marks the opening of the football signing period for the NCAA, and the day many NJCAA signees celebrate their move to the next level as well.
After the challenges they’ve gone through this year, there’ll be that much more worth celebrating for the class of 2021.
“It was a lot of nights we were just up crying, stressed out, but I’m just glad it’s over and I’ve got my spot,” Robichaux said.