Red Devil dogpile: Central-Phenix City baseball beats Auburn High in Class 7A semfinals

PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils did it.

The Central-Phenix City baseball team rolled up three big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and the Red Devils punched their ticket to the Class 7A state championship series with a 6-2 win over Auburn High on Saturday.

Central won the semifinal series two games to one. Friday night, Central hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1 for a thrilling 3-2 win in the series opener. Later Friday, Auburn High evened the series in Game 2 with a walkoff win of its own and a 3-2 win of its own.

Saturday, Central would leave no room for dramatics going into the seventh: Taking a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, the Red Devils rallied the bats to put the game out of reach. Caleb Johnson hit a one-out RBI single to score Hart Hughes and make it 4-2. After the Tigers got a strikeout, Brody Capps connected on the most dangerous swing of the day, scoring Johnson and Preston Bedford for a two-run RBI to make it 6-2.

In the top of the seventh, Central pitcher Jax Yoxheimer put three Tigers down in order to punch Central’s ticket to the title series.

Central will play Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A state championship series.

Central is seeking its first state championship in program history.

The Red Devils were close last season, making it to the semifinals and falling to Auburn High. Auburn High went on to win the state championship. The Tigers have won two of the last three state championships awarded, taking the title in 2018 and 2021.

Central won the semifinal rematch this season, though, and will look to capture its own blue map in the title series.

Central moved to 28-9. Auburn High ends its season 30-8.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.