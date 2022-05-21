RED DEVILS WIN STATE: Central-Phenix City wins Class 7A championship

The Red Devils have made history.

The Central-Phenix City baseball team won the program’s first-ever state championship on Saturday, beating Hewitt-Trussville in two games and celebrating in the infield together at Jacksonville State.

Central came back to win the Class 7A state championship series after dropping the series opener 6-0 on Friday in Oxford. Saturday at JSU Stadium, Central won 8-5 in Game 2 to force a deciding Game 3, then won the final game 3-0.

Central scored all three of its runs in the first inning and Jax Yoxtheimer held Hewitt-Trussville scoreless in a complete game on 104 pitches.

Central won state for the first time after contending for years. Last year, Central fell to Auburn High in the Class 7A semifinals, while Auburn High went on to win the state title. This season, Central won the Area 4-7A championship then beat Auburn High in a state semifinal rematch to advance to the title series.

Yoxtheimer got Central’s scoring rally going in the bottom of the first in Game 3. He hit a one-out triple, and then, after Caleb Nix came on to run for him, Brody Capps hit an RBI single to right to score Nix and put the Red Devils on the scoreboard. Landon Russell followed that with a double to score Capps. After a sacrifice fly moved Russell to third, he scored on a wild pitch, and the 3-0 lead proved to be enough.

