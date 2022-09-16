Reeltown breaks school record en route to blowout victory

Reeltown’s offense just gets more and more impressive as the season goes on.

That was an obvious sight to see as the Rebels racked up school records for most points in a game and largest margin of victory in a 76-0 defeat of Barbour County on Friday night.

Not only did the Rebels rack up the points, they did so with an astonishing number of players — as nine different Rebels had rushing touchdowns and two others each pulled in a receiving score.

“As far as depth and guys touching the ball, that’s something we really have been fortunate with,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Each week we are just getting more guys in the backfield, more guys to touch the ball and keep others fresh. And that’s something we’ve been doing whether it’s a close game or not – we’ve had some really good guys that we’re able to work in and out of the backfield and we’re not losing anything.

“You may be a third or fourth string running back, but you may be getting as many reps as a starter.”

And in such a lopsided victory, it didn’t take long for Reeltown to sub in players. Six minutes into the game, the Rebels already had rushing scores from Arthur Woods and Buck Thompson as well as a passing touchdown from Jake Hornsby to Connor Spain, and from then on, Reeltown started subbing in players. And it was like they didn’t miss a beat as Takeo Potts, Cruise Johnson, Seth Hill, Zy Collins and Tae Martin all added first-half scores.

“Our junior high implements the same schemes coming up as (varsity), as well as our youth league,” Johnson said. “Larry Foy is in charge of that, and they do a remarkable job setting that foundation so it’s nothing new when they come up here. It’s nothing that blows their mind. Getting those young guys in and getting their feet wet is important, and they really played really good ball tonight.”

Defensively, it was no different as Reeltown had an unbelievable 22 players record at least one tackles. The Rebels finished with three interceptions, six tackles for a loss and five sacks. The leader of the pack was Larry Butler, who led the way with five tackles and a pick.

“In games like this, that’s a problem we had last week is definitely, we just kind of felt them out and we’re playing aggressive and fast,” Johnson said. “That’s one thing we did tonight. I was really proud of our guys on defense for playing fast. We try to give them simple keys to read so they can react and be a ball player, and they really did that well tonight. We started fast and kept the foot on the pedal the whole night.”

Barbour County finished with negative-33 yards.