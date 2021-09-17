Reeltown clicks on both sides, rolls over Goshen

And the offense matched its defense tit-for-tat with touchdowns flying around all over the place. The ground game was the go-to at the start as Jeffrey Thompson, Scooter Brooks and Hornsby scoring rushing touchdowns of 19, 6 and 1 yards, respectively, to build up a 20-0 lead before six minutes had even come off the clock.

Reeltown continued the onslaught when Gabe Benton found Marcus Haynes for a 40-yard score. Woods then got in on the offensive fun with back-to-back scores to close out the first quarter.

“Arthur is a sophomore and he starts on both sides of the football,” Johnson said. “Once we had a pretty substantial lead, we put him at running back because he has gotten some reps there. He’s really a quiet kid but he’s got that second gear; he’s one of the most explosive players we have as far as pound for pound.”

Several other Reeltown youngsters got to contribute and Johnson was going to his eighth-graders as early as the start of the second quarter. Joe Joe Green was an obvious standout at running back, and he, along with many others, proved the future is bright for the Rebels.

Reeltown has a week off before taking on Trinity for Homecoming, and it was especially key for the Rebels to get back on the winning track before taking on the latter half of the season.

“The message and the goal was to come out, play fast and physical,” Johnson said. “That’s our brand of football, and I felt like we did that tonight. We got a lot of young guys in the game and some talented young guys, and they played well. It wasn’t a sloppy game when they came in; they played good football tonight.”