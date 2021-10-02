Reeltown comes up just short against Trinity in region action

Reeltown knew it was going to have its hands full against the undefeated Trinity Wildcats when it entered Friday night’s Class 3A Region 4 football game.
While the Rebels were up to the task, they couldn’t finish off their upset bid.
Reeltown came up with a strong offensive plan and played a physical, hard-nosed brand of defense, but it just wasn’t enough in a 17-14 loss.
“That’s the type of football we want to play,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We faced a lot of adversity throughout the game and our guys just kept coming back. I’m extremely proud of how they fought. Hats off to Trinity; that is an extremely good football team over there. They are who they are for a reason, but it stinks because I feel like our guys played extremely well to come up a little short.”
Reeltown’s defense came out on fire, clearly ready to go to work.
Although Trinity (6-0, 4-0) methodically worked the ball downfield, taking a chunk of time off in the process, the Rebels ultimately held them to a field goal attempt — one that went wide left.
But while the Rebels defense was very sound, Trinity met that effort pound for pound. The Wildcats held Reeltown (2-4, 2-2) to three and outs for its first three offensive drives.
Finally, Trinity broke through midway through the second quarter when Coleman Stanley found Norris Pemberton for a 32-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Reeltown immediately matched that score.
With the help of a few penalties, the Rebels made their way into the red zone before Juicy Hughley capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown run.
That seemed to be the spark the Rebel offense needed, as it played its most productive football in the final minutes of the second quarter.
After Arthur Woods pulled down an interception, Reeltown’s Gabe Bryant fired a bullet to Connor Spain, who shook off a tackler and took it to the house for a 52-yard score. The Rebels led 14-7 at halftime but struggled with the same offensive woes in the second half and couldn’t muster any other points.
“That’s an extremely good defense,” Johnson said. “It was tough sledding in there. We had a good plan and we executed it well. We just didn’t finish some things in the second half.”
Trinity tacked on a 2-yard touchdown by Stanley to tie the game then opened the fourth quarter with a 27-yard field goal from Grayden Flowers. From there, that stout Wildcat defense went to work and held Reeltown off for the victory.
In the defensive battle, Dee Griffin was the clear leader for the Rebels. He finished with 15 total tackles, including 11 solos and two for a loss. AJ Ellis also added eight tackles, and Logan Dillard finished with seven.
“Dee had a really good game on both sides of the football,” Johnson said. “He’s the quarterback of the offensive line and he does a really good job defensively. He’s very explosive. What they do offensively is tough. They run so many sets and formations, shifts and motions, that you got to be extremely disciplined. To hold them to 17 points, I’m very proud of our guys because they are tough.”
Reeltown returns to action Friday when it hosts Beulah in region action.