Reeltown comes up just short against Trinity in region action

Reeltown knew it was going to have its hands full against the undefeated Trinity Wildcats when it entered Friday night’s Class 3A Region 4 football game.

While the Rebels were up to the task, they couldn’t finish off their upset bid.

Reeltown came up with a strong offensive plan and played a physical, hard-nosed brand of defense, but it just wasn’t enough in a 17-14 loss.

“That’s the type of football we want to play,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We faced a lot of adversity throughout the game and our guys just kept coming back. I’m extremely proud of how they fought. Hats off to Trinity; that is an extremely good football team over there. They are who they are for a reason, but it stinks because I feel like our guys played extremely well to come up a little short.”

Reeltown’s defense came out on fire, clearly ready to go to work.

Although Trinity (6-0, 4-0) methodically worked the ball downfield, taking a chunk of time off in the process, the Rebels ultimately held them to a field goal attempt — one that went wide left.

But while the Rebels defense was very sound, Trinity met that effort pound for pound. The Wildcats held Reeltown (2-4, 2-2) to three and outs for its first three offensive drives.