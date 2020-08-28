Reeltown comes up short against St. James

NOTASULGA – The Reeltown Rebels scored on the last play of the game, a 63-yard pass from quarterback Gabe Bryant to Johnny Brown. Bryant threw it deep down the field and Brown reached up between two defenders and just took it from them, and then rushed in the last twenty yards for the final score.
But it was too little too late, as the Rebels went fell 31-20 to the St. James Trojans Friday night.
“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” said Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson after the game. “You’re supposed to fight until the end. We got our butts whooped tonight. We got humbled. We got to get back to work Monday.”
In their home opener at Nix Webster O’Neal Stadium, the Rebels came out and took a 6-0 lead on their second possession of the game. The Rebels in their all grey uniforms with white helmets, took the field on what turned out to be a fall like evening as the rained had moved through, lowering the August heat.
Neither team could do anything with their first possessions. On the next Rebel possession, the Rebels got on the scoreboard on a short two-play drive with a 76-yard pass from Bryant to Logan Lee. Bryant rolled to his left, saw no one open, then cut back to his right and then after picking up a great block from LaBrian Ponds found Lee “socially distanced” behind the St. James secondary at the 40-yard line.
No one was within six yards, much less six feet of Lee, who then took off and ran in untouched for the first score of the game. The Rebels led 6-0. That was all the scoring of the quarter for either team.
St. James got on the scoreboard in the second quarter as K.J. Jackson threw the first of his three touchdown passes, a 42-yard pass to Ethan Beard. Reeltown moved the ball on the ground in the quarter with running back Sedarico Brooks doing most of the damage, but two costly turnovers cost the Rebels any scoring chances in the quarter. After the second turnover, Jackson threw his second touchdown pass, a 45 yard pass that gave St. James a 14-6 lead, which they carried into the half.
In the second half, St. James burned up most of the third quarter with a long drive that resulted in a field goal. The 34-yard field goal extended the lead to 17-6. Late in the quarter Jackson struck again with a 75 yard scoring pass to close out the third quarter. The Rebels were unable to stop Jackson and running back Conner Harrison most of the night.
Harrison rushed for over a 100 yards. On their last scoring drive, the Trojans moved down the field on the back of Harrison, who fittingly scored the last St. James touchdown on an eight yard run. That put the Trojans up 31-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Rebels were not done though. They mounted a 71-yard drive, with Dakarian Hughley scoring on a seven yard run. On the play, Hughley went off left tackle and pounded his way in for the score. On the two point conversion, Hughley found the end zone again.
That along with the last-second score, made the game 31-20, as the the defending 2A State runners up fell to 1-1 for the season. St. James improves to 1-1 for the season.
St. James will be at home next week, where they will host Alabama Christian Academy. The Rebels will look to bounce back next week, where they host region foe Childersburg.
St. James 31, Reeltown 20
St. James – 0 14 10 7 - 31
Reeltown – 6 0 0 14 - 20
1st quarter
RHS: Gabe Bryant 76 pass to Logan Lee (PAT NG) 4:35
2nd quarter
SJHS: K.J Jackson 42 pass to Ethan Beard (Harrison PAT) 11:06
SJHS: Jackson 45 pass to Zac Russell (Harrison PAT) 7:26
3rd quarter
SJHS: Harrison 34 FG 8:23
SJHS: Jackson 75 pass to Beard (Harrison PAT) 1:47
4th quarter
SJHS: Conner Harrison 8 run (Harrison PAT) 8:31
RHS: Dakarian Hughley 7 run (Conversion Good) 4:26
RHS: Bryant 63 pass to Johnny Brown(no conversion) 0:00
