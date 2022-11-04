Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019

Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold.

Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story.

From the word go, it was clear the Reeltown Rebels came to play. Reeltown had five possessions in the first half and scored on all five of them, gaining a 34-point lead before the break. It kept the pedal to the metal in the second half and walked away with a 49-8 victory over Thorsby.

“I’m really pleased with how we played physical on both sides of the football,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We had some ups and downs this week with some sickness and some injuries, but we have a next-man-up mentality. I’m really proud of them for being able to fill in the gaps, get through it and overcome that adversity.”

Although the Rebels once again racked up a ton of points, it was clear the defense really held up its end of the deal. Thorsby had only four first downs through the first half, and one was via a Reeltown penalty. And it wasn’t until the Rebels’ JV squad was on the field that Thorsby finally scored — on a trick play no less.

“We have a lot of guys on that side of the ball who are extremely high IQ for football and when you have that, you can do a lot of things,” Johnson said. “We’ve been able to do that especially in the backend; we’ve been able to mix up coverages and disguise some things. When you have that combination of physicality and a high IQ, that really goes a long way. They really played relentless tonight.”

After holding Thorsby to a three-and-out to begin the game, Reeltown got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run from Arthur Woods. Just two minutes later, the Rebels found the end zone again when Zy Collins ran round right end and straight down the sideline for a 28-yard score.

Although it’s clear the run game is Reeltown’s bread and butter, the Rebels did switch it up and nailed a few passing touchdowns as well. In fact, two of Jake Hornsby’s three completions were touchdown passes. He threw one to Connor Spain for a 36-yard touchdown and one to Tae Martin for 25 yards.

“We protected well and Jake stepped up in the pocket and made some good throws,” Johnson said. “The passing game is improving, and if we have to do that, I feel like we can do that too. If you can establish the run early, that will really loosen things up. We want to throw the ball too and loosen some things up in the box, but if they want to stay in there, we’ll do whatever they give us.”

Those two passing touchdowns sandwiched a 34-yard rushing score by Woods to set the score at 34-0 at halftime.

Reeltown continued to add onto that in the second half with a 25-yard touchdown run from Collins. In the fourth quarter, Thorsby made a costly mistake with a snap over its punter’s head. The fumble was recovered by Seth Hill, who ran it back 86 yards for a score.

Also with the victory, Reeltown secured itself another home game. The Rebels will host G.W. Long in the second round next week.