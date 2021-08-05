Reeltown football made the most of its offseason. How much stronger will the Rebels be in 2021?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

Nobody’s taking anything for granted out in Reeltown.

That’s how it would seem talking to head coach Matt Johnson, who said he’s seen great attendance all summer from kids getting back to workouts — which they couldn’t do for most of last summer during lockdown.

He’s also got the biggest freshman class coming in that Reeltown has had since he’s been there. He enters his sixth season with the Rebels. Reeltown is entering its second year in Class 3A.

“That’s a great sign. We need the numbers,” Johnson said of the future. “If we’re going to stay up and play in 3A ball, which is new to us, we’re going to need those numbers. We didn’t have them last year. We’re still slim this year, for those guys that are right in the line of fire. But it’s coming. The numbers are coming and that’s going to huge for us in a couple years especially.”

For the Reeltown senior class, though, the future is now.