Reeltown football made the most of its offseason. How much stronger will the Rebels be in 2021?

OFFENSE
Nobody’s taking anything for granted out in Reeltown.
That’s how it would seem talking to head coach Matt Johnson, who said he’s seen great attendance all summer from kids getting back to workouts — which they couldn’t do for most of last summer during lockdown.
He’s also got the biggest freshman class coming in that Reeltown has had since he’s been there. He enters his sixth season with the Rebels. Reeltown is entering its second year in Class 3A.
“That’s a great sign. We need the numbers,” Johnson said of the future. “If we’re going to stay up and play in 3A ball, which is new to us, we’re going to need those numbers. We didn’t have them last year. We’re still slim this year, for those guys that are right in the line of fire. But it’s coming. The numbers are coming and that’s going to huge for us in a couple years especially.”
For the Reeltown senior class, though, the future is now.
That senior group is led in part by quarterback Gabe Bryant, who is back for a second season behind center.
He’ll be joined in the backfield by a one-two punch at running back featuring Scooter Brooks and Juicy Hughley.
Johnson said, at receiver, Reeltown will often turn to big Marcus Haynes on the outside and shifty Arthur Woods inside in the slot.
Up front, the Rebels are led by Dee Griffin, who imposes his power on both sides of the ball. Matt Knox is another returning starter on the offensive line, as is Logan Dillard, a big rising junior who Johnson expects to pick up college offers soon. The Rebels will be tasked with filling in the gaps between those tent poles.
DEFENSE
Haynes and Bryant anchor the defense in the back at safety, two seniors behind everyone who serve as quarterbacks of the defense and get everyone lined up.
“The job that they’ve done this summer has really been huge,” Johnson said. “We’ve really been able to do a lot more on that side of the ball because of their communication and their chemistry with each other, and their leadership ability with the rest of the guys.”
They’ll be joined in the defensive backfield by Zy Collins, Tay Martin, Connor Spain and more.
In the middle, Johnson said he has two complete inside linebackers in AJ Ellis and Matt Knox. Griffin leads the linemen down low.
Johnson said he’s excited to see the defense take a step forward with an uninterrupted offseason under its belt this year.
“Being a small school, you don’t get a whole lot of time with so many guys playing both ways, so we’ve had to be pretty vanilla defensively,” Johnson said. “One thing about this summer, and I think just feeling the sense that we’ve had more time after last year, we’ve really been able to get those guys with a lot of experience and get a little bit deeper in some of the things that we do on defensive side of the ball.
“I’m a defensive guy. That’s my pride and joy over there. For us, what we’re being able to do in the secondary, and change up coverages and do a lot more there, I think it’s really going to help us out.”