Reeltown football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
OFFENSE
Moving back to Class 2A after a brief stint in larger 3A because of a handful of students, Reeltown drops back into its comfort zone size-wise but the team will fall into an entirely new region.
“I’m excited about this new region we’re in. There’s a lot of really good football teams here,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “It’s nice to be back in 2A and it’s nice to be in a region that’s extremely competitive…There’s going to be two really good football teams that are left out of the playoffs from this region.”
Senior lineman Logan Dillard and Jacob Hornsby will be joined by junior Lane Burns as returners who will hold down the offensive front and work to acclimate their inexperienced teammates.
With just seven seniors on a roster of 39, the group will provide a veteran presence but they will need a strong performance out of their younger teammates.
Omorion Pounds and Connor Spain are a pair of senior wide receivers who add experience on the skills side, which Johnson is looking at as their most inexperienced area.
DEFENSE
Johnson is not a new face to Reeltown, but after losing a senior class and evaluating those coming up, the staff is reshaping the look of the program to match its personnel.
“We’re young in some spots in our skill positions but there’s a lot of talent there,” Johnson said. “We don’t shy away from competition. We want to compete each and every week. When we show up on Monday, we want to be preparing for a quality opponent.”
Spain plays both sides of the ball, so he comes over to defense as a free safety along with another senior, Seth Hill, at corner.
The Rebels look to return to their winning ways after a regional title and trip to the state championship game in 2019.
Reeltown Rebels 2022 football schedule
Aug. 18 at Tallassee
Aug. 26 vs. Dadeville
Sept. 2 vs. LaFayette*
Sept. 9 at Goshen*
Sept. 16 vs. Barbour County*
Sept. 30 vs. Lanett*
Oct. 7 vs. Horseshoe Bend*
Oct. 14 at Luverne*
Oct. 21 at Highland Home*
Oct. 28 at Zion Chapel
*-denotes Region 3-2A game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Matt Johnson (7th season at RHS; 45-25 overall record)
>> Stadium: Nix Webster O’Neal Stadium
>> Region: Class 2A, Region 3
>> 2021 record: 6-5 (5-2)
>> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2019 >> State Titles: 1987, 2001, 2009
PHOTOS: Tallassee vs. Reeltown football
The Reeltown home crowd watches as Gabe Bryant (1) kicks off to start the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) recovers an onside kick at the start of the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JaQuavious Lackey (8) signals fourth down after a third-down stop on Aug. 19 in Reeltown.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries for an 89-yard touchdown in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Zavion Carr (1) celebrates on the sideline after a Tallassee touchdown in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Travarious Langford (27) celebrates after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Josh Griffin (19) stops for a selfie with Jalyn Daniels (3) after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. speaks with his team after a win last season.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. raises his visor with the team after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee Tigers pose in front of the scoreboard after their rivalry game against Reeltown on Aug. 19 in Reeltown.
ADAM SPARKS, FOR THE O-A NEWS
Reeltown's Jeffrey Thompson (26) makes his way to the sideline before kickoff. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries 68 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) scampers for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) finds the end zone at the end of a 68-yard touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) returns a kick in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Cade Everson (18) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) hauls in a pass in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JaQuavious Lackey (8) goes to tackle Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) after a catch in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Jeffrey Thompson (26) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) looks for a whole to run through in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) scrambles in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee defense reacts after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee defense reacts after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JT Wilson (7) holds up the ball after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee quarterback Clayton Gough (4) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) returns a kick in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The visiting Tallassee crowd looks on as the Tigers huddle up during a timeout in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) stiff-arms Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) on a run in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) looks to throw in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!