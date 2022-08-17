Reeltown football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Moving back to Class 2A after a brief stint in larger 3A because of a handful of students, Reeltown drops back into its comfort zone size-wise but the team will fall into an entirely new region.

“I’m excited about this new region we’re in. There’s a lot of really good football teams here,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “It’s nice to be back in 2A and it’s nice to be in a region that’s extremely competitive…There’s going to be two really good football teams that are left out of the playoffs from this region.”

Senior lineman Logan Dillard and Jacob Hornsby will be joined by junior Lane Burns as returners who will hold down the offensive front and work to acclimate their inexperienced teammates.

With just seven seniors on a roster of 39, the group will provide a veteran presence but they will need a strong performance out of their younger teammates.

Omorion Pounds and Connor Spain are a pair of senior wide receivers who add experience on the skills side, which Johnson is looking at as their most inexperienced area.

DEFENSE

Johnson is not a new face to Reeltown, but after losing a senior class and evaluating those coming up, the staff is reshaping the look of the program to match its personnel.

“We’re young in some spots in our skill positions but there’s a lot of talent there,” Johnson said. “We don’t shy away from competition. We want to compete each and every week. When we show up on Monday, we want to be preparing for a quality opponent.”

Spain plays both sides of the ball, so he comes over to defense as a free safety along with another senior, Seth Hill, at corner.

The Rebels look to return to their winning ways after a regional title and trip to the state championship game in 2019.

Reeltown Rebels 2022 football schedule Aug. 18 at Tallassee Aug. 26 vs. Dadeville Sept. 2 vs. LaFayette* Sept. 9 at Goshen* Sept. 16 vs. Barbour County* Sept. 30 vs. Lanett* Oct. 7 vs. Horseshoe Bend* Oct. 14 at Luverne* Oct. 21 at Highland Home* Oct. 28 at Zion Chapel *-denotes Region 3-2A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Matt Johnson (7th season at RHS; 45-25 overall record) >> Stadium: Nix Webster O’Neal Stadium >> Region: Class 2A, Region 3 >> 2021 record: 6-5 (5-2) >> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2019 >> State Titles: 1987, 2001, 2009