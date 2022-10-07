Reeltown honors seniors with big win over Horseshoe Bend

What better way to honor your seniors on Senior Night and the final home game of the season with a lopsided win over a county rival?

Reeltown certainly had that idea as it came away with a 48-9 loss over the Horseshoe Bend Generals on a night when the squad was honoring seniors Zy Collins, Seth Hill, Takeo Potts, Connor Spain, Omor Ponds, Logan Dillard and Lane Burns.

“This is a great group of seniors,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “It’s a small group; we have seven seniors but they all have a story and it’s a special group. If you know them and know what they’ve had to overcome to get to this point — I’m extremely proud of them. I can’t say enough about them, and they mean a lot to me.”

Clearly the favorite heading into Friday’s game, the Rebels had some issues from the onset that made fans believe this was going to be a close contest.

But fans were wrong, and it started to turn in Reeltown’s favor just as the first-quarter clock expired.

Leading only 7-2 on the final play of the first frame, Reeltown’s Arthur Woods ran straight up the middle and it looked like the play was heading for a couple yards and a cloud of dust. Then suddenly, Woods emerged from the dust. He found the tiniest of holes, broke through and was off to the races for a 52-yard score.

From there, the floodgates opened for Reeltown, which scored on three of its next four drives — two needing only one play and the third was a three-play drive capped off by a perfect 38-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hornsby to Spain in the end zone.

In less than 10 minutes, the Rebels went from being up 5 to be up 35.

“We started off a little slow the first couple series but once we slowed down, we started clicking,” Johnson said. “We were hitting some holes a little bit wider than we should have early on. We were just two steps off really. A couple feet was the difference in big plays. Once we got that worked out, the guys did really well.”

Once again, Reeltown showed just how much depth it has, despite being a small squad. And it was led by the seniors, who scored all but one of the touchdowns. Woods led the way with two score, but also getting in on the fun were Collins with a 45-yard TD, Potts from 58 yards out and a keeper from Hornsby on the 1-yard line.

Cruise Johnson also scored for Reeltown, which had 12 players with at least one carry and a staggering 20 players recording at least one tackle.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers but for whatever reason, we have a lot of depth,” Matt Johnson said. “Everybody is contributing, and that is a good thing. When the young guys come in, they picked it right up and played really good ball too. I was pleased with how we performed tonight.”

Horseshoe Bend’s lone touchdown was scored by Rylan Sharpe from 2 yards out. The Generals were also awarded a safety when a snap went over the Reeltown punter’s head and into the end zone.