Reeltown rides early scoring surge to win over Beulah

BEULAH — The Reeltown Rebels entered Thursday’s road game at Beulah eager to get back on track after losing two of their last three games.
As soon as the Rebels touched the ball for the first time, it was apparent they were ready to do just that.
Reeltown’s Marcus Haynes returned a Beulah punt 44 yards for a score a little over two minutes into the game to set the stage for a 26-point first quarter for the Rebels in their 47-13 victory over Beulah. Haynes' heroics were matched by running back Juicy Hughley’s two long touchdown runs and Tyvon Waver’s scoop and score to hand Reeltown (4-3, 3-2) a comfortable lead in the opening quarter.
“When I caught the ball I looked, and all I saw was the defense on one side over there. I had to cut back because two people were going to catch me. I cut back and I scored,” Haynes said. “It was pretty big. That was the first one of this season. Plenty more to come.”
Beulah (0-7, 0-5) failed to get anything going on its opening drive when the Bobcats sent a punt Haynes’ way. Haynes caught the football on the left side of the field then carefully ran to his right until his blocking formed on the outside. Then the junior hit his high gear and was gone to give the Rebels an early 6-0 lead.
Despite the special teams snafu, the Bobcats didn’t seem bothered. Quarterback Kaleb Abney led a great drive down the field, orchestrating a seven-play, 68-yard drive. Abney ended the possession in style, as the senior raced to his left and had no one in sight on a 24-yard touchdown run.
Reeltown blocked Beulah’s extra point to leave the game knotted 6-6 with 6:35 left in the opening quarter. Abney ended the night with 76 rushing yards and one score along with 65 passing yards.
The Rebels might have been taken aback by the Bobcats’ response, but that didn’t last long.
Hughley took his first carry of the night on the next drive and made it count by spotting a gap up the middle, hitting it with a full burst of speed and leaving the Beulah defenders behind him on a 49-yard run.
Waver responded with a heads-up play on defense on the next drive, grabbing a loose ball and charging downfield for a 30-yard fumble return touchdown. Beulah’s next drive stalled out, after which Hughley put his speed on display again, this time on a 54-yard touchdown run.
In the span of six minutes, Reeltown went from tied with a hungry home team to boasting a 20-point advantage.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson explained after the win that he realized this week the team did not have a single non-offensive touchdown this season. By the night’s end, the Rebels had two.
“That was huge. That's been something that we've really been preaching this week,” Johnson said. “That was big for us to get that (punt return touchdown), and it was the same thing with the scoop and score with Tyvon off of Ken (Edwards') big hit.”
The scoring slowed on both sides in the second quarter until the Rebels found some last-second magic before halftime.
Reeltown tasked quarterback Gabe Bryant with leading another scoring drive, and he complied by hitting Johnny Brown and Zantjuan Knight to move the Rebels 50 yards in two plays. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Bryant made the most of the first half’s final play, hitting Brown, who caught the ball just outside the end zone but pushed himself past the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown reception.
Brown’s score and the subsequent extra point put Reeltown up 33-6 at intermission.
The game’s second half saw both teams grind out the final 24 minutes of action. Brown found the end zone again on a 38-yard touchdown run in the third as the only points for either side in that quarter. The two teams traded scores in the fourth, with Zy Collins breaking a 33-yard touchdown run for Reeltown before Jacori Tarver tore off a 71-yard touchdown run about three minutes later.
Tarver ended the evening with 15 carries for 140 yards and one score.
Johnson explained the Rebels went back to basics at practice this week following a 28-point loss to Trinity last Friday. Although they wound up having one less day to prepare, the Rebels wasted little time in proving they were up for the challenge.
“We prepped for Beulah, but our focus was us all week. We tee'd it up Monday and Tuesday,” Johnson said. “We got away from our field, we went up to the old field and just went back to old old-school ball. We practiced very, very physically. That was our whole mentality — we're going to get back to the basics.”
Reeltown 47, Beulah 13
REL — 26 7 7 7 - 47
BEU — 6 0 0 7 - 13
First quarter
REL — Marcus Haynes 44 punt return (XP no good), 9:39
BEU — Kaleb Abney 24 run (XP no good), 6:35
REL — Juicy Hughley 49 run (XP good), 4:01
REL — Ty Waver 30 fumble return (XP no good), 3:48
REL — Hughley 54 run (XP good), 0:32
Second quarter
REL — Johnny Brown 15 pass from Gabe Bryant (XP good), 0:00
Third quarter
REL — Brown 38 run (XP good), 9:12
Fourth quarter
REL — Zy Collins 33 run (XP good), 10:28
BEU — Jacori Tarver 71 run (XP good), 7:10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!