Reeltown rides early scoring surge to win over Beulah

BEULAH — The Reeltown Rebels entered Thursday’s road game at Beulah eager to get back on track after losing two of their last three games.

As soon as the Rebels touched the ball for the first time, it was apparent they were ready to do just that.

Reeltown’s Marcus Haynes returned a Beulah punt 44 yards for a score a little over two minutes into the game to set the stage for a 26-point first quarter for the Rebels in their 47-13 victory over Beulah. Haynes' heroics were matched by running back Juicy Hughley’s two long touchdown runs and Tyvon Waver’s scoop and score to hand Reeltown (4-3, 3-2) a comfortable lead in the opening quarter.

“When I caught the ball I looked, and all I saw was the defense on one side over there. I had to cut back because two people were going to catch me. I cut back and I scored,” Haynes said. “It was pretty big. That was the first one of this season. Plenty more to come.”

Beulah (0-7, 0-5) failed to get anything going on its opening drive when the Bobcats sent a punt Haynes’ way. Haynes caught the football on the left side of the field then carefully ran to his right until his blocking formed on the outside. Then the junior hit his high gear and was gone to give the Rebels an early 6-0 lead.