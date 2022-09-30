Reeltown’s defense clamps down on Lanett

Reeltown has become a bit accustomed to winning — and winning big. The Rebels entered Thursday night’s contest on a three-game win streak that saw a combined score of 159-22. They’ve already set a school record for most points in a game.

But Thursday night was a bit different. Although Lanett came into the Class 2A Region 3 game with only one victory, the Rebels knew they were in for a dogfight. But it was a key victory for Reeltown as it finished with a 12-0 defeat of the Panthers — its third shutout of the season.

“That’s a huge sign of growth for our guys to play a game like this and come out with a win,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “I didn’t expect anything lopsided tonight because their record is not all indicative of the type of team they are. They are extremely talented, and we knew they were going to get their best and their best is really good.”

It was a battle of wills defensively from the onset as the first four drives ended in an interception, two three-and-outs, and a fourth-down conversion failure.

It took until midway through the second quarter for Reeltown to finally find paydirt. The Rebels put together their longest drive of the night, methodically working their way down field using four different running backs on the 10-play drive.

Although Reeltown’s bread and butter is its ground game, the Rebels switched it up on third-and-long at the Lanett 29. Jake Hornsby settled in and patiently waited for a receiver to open up, and he found Connor Spain, who made a beautiful diving catch in the end zone for the first score of the game.

As the game went on, Reeltown started to wear down the Lanett defense but the Rebels scored just once more. Spain added a second-half touchdown as he went around the left end from 16 yards out.

“They were getting after it on defense early on and they’ve got a good defense,” Johnson said. “They’ve played some really good teams and held them to some low points. Our guys were just feeling them out early on, and you can’t do that. But once we settled in and established the run and mixed up some formations with some unbalanced stuff, the guys really zoned in and took control of the line of scrimmage.”

And for as well as the offense did, the defense matched it pound for pound. Omor Ponds finished with three sacks totaling negative-21 yards, but it was Tae Martin who really stood out. He racked up 11 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pair of interceptions — one of which stamped out any last-minute hopes Lanett may have had.

“He comes to work and he’s a no-nonsense guy,” Johnson said. “He’s extremely smart on the backend to go along with his athletic ability. I can’t say enough about Tae; we are really good on the backend because we have a great football IQ and they fly; there’s no plays off. Both his interceptions were great, but that last one really sealed the deal. He’s one of the better safeties around.”