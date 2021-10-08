Reeltown shakes off obstacles in big win over Beulah

The recipe for Friday night’s game could’ve easily spelled distraction for the Reeltown Rebels. After coming off an emotional loss a week ago and with a rivalry game on the line next week, Reeltown could’ve easily overlooked a one-win Beulah team, especially on homecoming night.

However, the Rebels used the fuel of last week’s heartbreak and from the opening kickoff — which was returned for a touchdown — Reeltown meant business. It had an onslaught of scoring to defeat Beulah 48-7 on Friday night.

“What I’m most impressed with is after the emotional game last week,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said, “and we came up a little bit short after we feel like we laid it all out on the line, then we came back this week and to start like we did, that’s impressive to me. That’s something we harp on, and it’s satisfying as a coach to have a short memory and turn a failure into something positive.”

That’s exactly what Reeltown did as it officially clinched a playoff berth with the victory. Juicy Hughley was the leader of the prolific offense. He got it started with his 91-yard kickoff return and added two more rushing touchdowns before the night was over.

Marcus Haynes also got in on the special teams scoring with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter.