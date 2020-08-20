Reeltown, Tallassee renew cross-river rivalry

Despite only being separated by nine miles, the Tallassee Tigers and the Reeltown Rebels have not faced off on the football field in 17 years. That nearly two-decade stretch ends tonight.
Reeltown will travel down the road to Tallassee’s J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium for some Thursday night action to renew a rivalry that’s being called “The Battle of the Tallapoosa.” The season opener for both sides not only serves as a matchup of essentially crosstown foes, but it gives both a chance to exhale knowing the wildest offseason in high school football history has finally ended.
Like most coaches across the country, Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. couldn’t help but wonder throughout the summer whether his team’s hard work would culminate in a chance to play during the fall. Despite those doubts, Battles explained his players handled every obstacle thrown their way — even better than the coaches and adults surrounding them.
“They’ve been a lot more mature and they’ve handled it a lot better than I probably would have. Of course, in 1988 and 1989 we wouldn’t have even known about the coronavirus until about five months after it happened because we didn’t have cell phones and social media,” Battles said. “They’ve just done well. We’ve been very fortunate to just have a few instances of dealing with quarantine and that kind of stuff. I know other people have had a more difficult time and had a tougher situation. Kids are resilient. They always are.”
Battles, who enters his ninth season as Tigers head coach, has never faced off with Reeltown, but his familiarity with the program as well as Rebels head coach Matt Johnson made getting the game back on the schedule a must.
Johnson explained he built a friendship with Battles by holding OTAs between the two teams early in his run at his alma mater, and understanding what renewing the game would mean for both communities made it evident that another meeting should be a priority. The two met last winter along with their principals to iron out the details of the game, and after some discussion both sides agreed that there was no better time than now for a rematch.
The Rebels went 3-1 against Tallassee during Johnson’s time as a player. Those memories still stick with Johnson, who graduated from Reeltown in 2003 just before the two teams’ last meeting on the gridiron.
“When I was coming up (Reeltown) didn’t have youth sports, so if you played anything — youth baseball, football, softball, anything — you played in Tallassee. From the time you were 5 years old, you grew up with these guys. The communities overlap, so you’ve got families on both sides. You’ve got lifelong friends on both sides,” Johnson said. “You’ve got really good history and tradition on both sides. You combine all of that with the fact of everything we’ve gone through — both teams — through this pandemic to get right here. It’s a recipe for a lot of excitement.”
There remains plenty of excitement around Johnson’s team, as Reeltown is fresh off a 13-win campaign and its first state title game appearance in 10 years. Despite that success, there remains plenty of questions surrounding the Rebels thanks to the team graduating 14 players and losing rising junior quarterback Iverson Hooks to Pike Road.
After a quarterback battle, junior Gabe Bryant has earned the starting role for the opener. Johnson explained Bryant and senior Logan Lee both brought plenty to the table, but ultimately Bryant won out and now has a chance to prove himself against a dangerous Tallassee team.
“We felt like either one could do the job. We also knew that the one who didn’t get that job had an enormous role in our offense at other positions,” Johnson said. “We had to make that position actually quicker than normal because in our case our backup quarterback — whether it was Gabe or Logan — has a key role in our offense at other positions. They had to start getting reps there.”
Bryant will certainly be learning on the fly Thursday. Johnson said Tallassee plays football much like the Rebels in that they are well-disciplined and will make the opponent earn every yard they get. Johnson pointed out the Tigers have been young over the past few years, but that inexperience in the past for players like rising sophomore quarterback Tyler Ellis leaves him and the rest of this year’s team as players who are ready and willing to prove themselves.
Battles, meanwhile, learned about the Reeltown way when he played at Samford alongside Corey O’Neal, longtime Reeltown head coach Jackie O’Neal’s son. Battles explained the unrelenting mentality he saw from O’Neal way back when is still the same sentiment every Rebels player displays when it’s time to tee it up under the lights.
“You don’t have to look at them from just last year. They’re just a hard-nosed, physical football team. They play hard, we play hard. That’s what we try to do,” Battles said. “That’s coach Johnson has done. He’s come in there. They’re not real flashy. They just line up, buckle them chin straps and say, ‘Let’s get this thing settled.’ That is a recipe to win a lot of ballgames.”
When it comes to the deciding factors of tonight’s matchup, both coaches agreed on the keys to the game. Conditioning will be crucial during a hot August evening — especially after an unusual offseason — and being able to maintain composure as well as self-discipline throughout 48 minutes of action will be pivotal. Both coaches also stressed the importance of limiting turnovers as well as playing sound in special teams, with Battles predicting that several games tonight and Friday night will be decided by errors in these two areas of the game.
Johnson made it clear that the non-region game won’t make or break Reeltown’s season, though he added whenever he goes out on the field he goes to win. Battles, meanwhile, was quick to note that Tallassee is riding a three-game losing streak in the series, and he’s eager for his Tigers to snap that losing skid for the pride of their hometown.
“It’s a rivalry game that hasn’t been played in, what, 17 years? It’s exciting. You’re kind of glad that your kids kind of get this build-up to something. While it’s just the first game, it’s a very important game. It means a lot to these communities,” Battles said. “Anytime you can win the first game, (it’s big). It beats losing. We have a 24-hour rule. We’ll celebrate and enjoy it for 24 hours if we win, and then that following Sunday we’ll be getting ready for Wetumpka because we’ve got two toughies right off the bat.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!