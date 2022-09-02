Reeltown tops LaFayette for first win of young season

From the opening kickoff, it was clear Reeltown’s football team was hungry to get in the win column. The Rebels distributed the ball well offensively and were physical and quick to the ball on defense. It resulted in a lopsided 41-0 victory against LaFayette in Region 3-3A action on Friday night.

Five different players got in on the scoring for Reeltown with Arthur Woods leading the way with a pair of touchdowns. Woods also had a highlight-worthy defensive play that stopped one of LaFayette’s only first-half opportunities.

Already down 14-0 midway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs were looking to get on the plus side with great starting position inside Rebel territory. LaFayette quarterback JaCouria Webb launched a slightly overthrown pass to Yogi Barker, and Woods was just behind him ready to make the play. It looked like it would be too tough for even Woods grabbed as the pass initially bounced off his fingertips, but Woods stuck with the ball and another bounce, eventually coming down with it just inside the 10-yard line.

“Arthur is a great football player,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He may look small but he is a physical kid. The interception was great coverage, and that was a great receiver he was covering. He does a really good job reading his keys, and he is just hard to fool. That play just shows some really good discipline.”

Just two plays earlier back on the offensive side, Woods scored the first of two touchdowns with a 30-yard rush up the right sideline, and he had nearly the exact same play to score a 38-yard touchdown later in the half.

Buck Thompson got the scoring started for Reeltown, busting up the middle to cap off a 10-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard score.

Zy Collins scored a 21-yard touchdown, and Omor Ponds added an 11-yard score before the first half ended. During a shortened second half, Xavier Thomas scored from 12 yards out to finish off the game.

“I don’t know how many guys touched the football, but we got a great rotation in the backfield,” Johnson said. “We have some guys back healthy. Zy Collins had a sprained ankle the first week, and when he’s healthy, he’s explosive. So we have a good group of backs and it was good to keep them fresh.”

Reeltown’s defense matched its offensive output as the Bulldogs did not get into positive yardage until the second half.

After missing last week due to an unplayable field, the Rebels were glad to get a mark in the win column prior to their long road trip to Goshen next week.

“The bad taste in our mouths (from the loss to Tallassee) stayed too long,” Johnson said. “I told the guys before the game to come out fast and physical. That’s what we’ve been preaching for two weeks. We back to under center, I formation and the bone – that’s who we are. That’s our identity and that’s what it’s going to be.”