Reeltown tops Tallassee in overtime thriller

TALLASSEE – Thursday’s meeting between rivals Reeltown and Tallassee marked the first matchup between the two in 17 years. Thanks to Johnny Brown, Marqevius Smith and the rest of the Rebels’ defense, the wait proved well worth it for Reeltown.
Brown scored on a 12-yard carry in overtime before Smith followed with a third-down pass break-up and the Rebels’ defense held on for a 27-21 victory. The dramatic victory gave Reeltown its fourth straight series win over Tallassee.
Reeltown (1-0) had all the momentum midway through the fourth quarter after Gabe Bryant hit Marquis Haynes for a game-changing 71-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-8 and Scooter Brooks tied the game at 21 with a two-point conversion. Once the extra session officially started, the Rebels wasted little time.
After a short loss to start the extra period, Brown got the second-down carry and raced to the end zone to put Reeltown up six. The Rebels’ two-point attempt was intercepted by Duke Washington, leaving the window open for some Tallassee dramatics.
Instead, the Rebels held firm.
After a penalty pushed Tallassee (0-1) back to its 22-yard line, an incompletion and a short run left the Tigers in dire straits. Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis heaved a third-down pass to the left side of the end zone intended for none other than Washington, but it was Smith who prevailed to send the ball to the turf.
With no hope left, Ellis attempted another pass to the corner on fourth down only for it to come down away from any intended Tigers. Ellis ended the night with 4-for-9 passing for 66 yards and one interception.
Reeltown’s late dramatics helped the team get over the hump against a Tallassee squad that seemed one or two plays away from closing things out in the second half.
After the Tigers’ defense ended a promising Reeltown drive with a fourth-down sack in the third quarter, Marciano Smith took his sixth carry of the night to the left and accelerated through would-be tackles on his way to a 48-yard touchdown run to put Tallassee ahead 21-13. The play was a monumental one for Tallassee at the time, especially since its defense produced a pair of fourth-down stands and made Reeltown punt twice.
Smith ended the evening with 10 carries for 85 yards and the lone score as part of a Tallassee offense that put up 275 yards of offense.
Both sides traded big plays throughout the first half in a 24-minute back-and-forth that preceded the wild second half and overtime.
Tallassee went run-heavy with Ellis standing on the sideline on the opening drive, and the strategy took little time to pay off. Zavion Carr took a direct snap to his left on the game’s fifth play, hit the corner and took off down the sideline on a 56-yard run to put the Tigers up 7-0 with just under three minutes gone from the game clock.
Reeltown answered right back thanks to quarterback Bryant, who found Haynes for the first time all alone behind the Tigers’ defense on a 43-yard score. The touchdown pass left the game tied 7-7 with 5:48 left in the opening quarter.
Bryant was 6-of-7 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Haynes, meanwhile, put up three receptions for 134 yards and two scores.
After Reeltown’s passing game sent a quick shock through the stadium, Tallassee went back to work on the ground. The Tigers ran eight times in its next 10-play drive and ended the possession in style once again thanks to Carr, who carried to the left on a 5-yard run to push the Tigers to a 14-7 lead before the end of the first.
The scoring slowed in the first half after Carr’s second touchdown carry besides the Rebels’ answer prior to the half.
Following a much-needed stop on fourth down, Reeltown turned to running backs Juicy Hughley and Scooter Brooks to get the Rebels going. The duo combined for nine carries and 74 yards — 37 of which came on Brooks’ first run of the drive — and capped it off with Brooks’ six-yard touchdown run.
A missed extra point left Reeltown down 14-13 with 2:05 left before the half.
The Rebels trailed for the majority of the game, but their propensity of not panicking was hard to ignore. Ultimately, it proved worthwhile in a rivalry neither side will soon forget.
Reeltown 27, Tallassee 21
REL — 7 6 0 8 6 - 27
TAL — 14 0 7 0 0 - 21
1st Quarter
TAL — Zavion Carr 56 run (kick good), 9:11
REL — Marcus Haynes 43 pass from Gabe Bryant (kick good), 5:48
TAL — Carr 5 run (kick good), 1:08
2nd Quarter
REL — Scooter Brooks 6 run (kick failed), 2:05
3rd Quarter
TAL — Marciano Smith 48 run (kick good), 6:17
4th Quarter
REL — Haynes 71 pass from Bryant (conversion good), 6:35
Overtime
REL — Johnny Brown 12 run (conversion failed)
