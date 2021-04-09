Report: Auburn High alum, North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks enters transfer portal

Former Auburn High basketball player Garrison Brooks may be finishing his college career somewhere other than North Carolina.

According to a report by Hoop Scoop Media, Brooks has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior would use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in order to play for a different college team in the 2021-22 season.

During the 2020-21 regular season, Brooks averaged 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. He was North Carolina’s third-leading scorer and also ranked third in rebounds and minutes played.

Brooks made 22 starts for the Tar Heels and played in all 25 of UNC's games this past season. The LaFayette native posted a season-high 18 points against Marquette on Feb. 24.

Brooks entered the season as the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year after being named the conference’s Most Improved Player at the conclusion of his junior year.

Brooks came to Chapel Hill after a stellar high school career at Auburn High.

Brooks truly came into his own as a senior in 2016-2017 while averaging 14 points and just over nine rebounds per game. His efforts were crucial for an Auburn team that reached the Class 7A state championship game.