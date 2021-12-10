Reports: Auburn High alum, Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate enters transfer portal

Former Auburn High linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is looking for a new home at the collegiate level.
Per multiple reports, Diabate has entered the transfer portal following his junior season at Florida. The local standout has up to two years of eligibility remaining.
Diabate's entrance into the portal was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.
Diabate played a big role on the Gators’ defense again in 2021 and led the team with 89 tackles through 12 games. Additionally, he had four quarterback hurries and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Diabate played in all 12 of the Gators’ games last fall, which included six starts. He finished the season with 69 tackles — which was the second-most on the team — and was especially impressive in the team’s final two games, when he recorded 10 tackles against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and five tackles against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
Diabate’s play in 2020 followed a freshman campaign during which he played in 13 games and had 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter praised Diabate during SEC Media Days and pointed to him as someone who has a chance to break out this fall. Carter’s words echoed the same praise Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson offered during spring practice.
"I think he's on track to be one of those special guys," Robinson said according to FanNation.com. "I think a year [of] spending [time with], playing right next to Ventrell [Miller], seeing the things that Ventrell had to, seeing the growth. You know, when David Reese left, that opened up an opportunity for Ventrell to step in that leadership role.
“I think you see Mohamoud doing the things in the weight room, doing the things in the classroom with me, talking, communicating."
Diabate’s strong start at Florida follows what was an outstanding high school career at Auburn.
Diabate ended his time with the Tigers by piling up 68 solo tackles while recording 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He earned first team All-State recognition and later a spot in the All-American Bowl.
Diabate, who was a four-star recruit, had his share of college options but committed to Florida in August 2018.
“He’s the most dynamic pass rusher that I’ve ever coached,” then-Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said upon Diabate’s commitment. “He’s lightening off the edge, and then he can also play off the ball. He’s great laterally, and he’s a very smart football player. He understands space really, really well and how to redirect.”