Reports: Auburn High alum, Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate enters transfer portal

"I think he's on track to be one of those special guys," Robinson said according to FanNation.com. "I think a year [of] spending [time with], playing right next to Ventrell [Miller], seeing the things that Ventrell had to, seeing the growth. You know, when David Reese left, that opened up an opportunity for Ventrell to step in that leadership role.

“I think you see Mohamoud doing the things in the weight room, doing the things in the classroom with me, talking, communicating."

Diabate’s strong start at Florida follows what was an outstanding high school career at Auburn.

Diabate ended his time with the Tigers by piling up 68 solo tackles while recording 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He earned first team All-State recognition and later a spot in the All-American Bowl.

Diabate, who was a four-star recruit, had his share of college options but committed to Florida in August 2018.

“He’s the most dynamic pass rusher that I’ve ever coached,” then-Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said upon Diabate’s commitment. “He’s lightening off the edge, and then he can also play off the ball. He’s great laterally, and he’s a very smart football player. He understands space really, really well and how to redirect.”